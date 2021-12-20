Texas Men, Women, Remain in AP Top 25 Polls

The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams remained in their respective AP Top 25 polls, released on Monday.

The Longhorn men (8-2) moved up one spot to No. 16, while the Longhorn women (8-1) dropped one spot to No. 12.

The Texas men played two games last week, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-31, and Stanford, 60-53, the latter of which came in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Against UAPB, the Longhorns saw forward Dylan Disu make his season debut after working to return from injury. Tre Mitchell led Texas in scoring with 14 points, along with five rebounds and a blocked shot. Timmy Allen scored nine points while Andrew Jones added eight points.

Against Stanford, Texas started Devin Askew in place of Marcus Carr. Allen had 11 points, with five rebounds and three steals. Jones had 13 points and Disu came off the bench to score 11 points.

The Texas men host Rice on Dec. 22 and Incarnate Word on Dec. 28.

The Texas women (9-1) played one game last week, and it turned into a last-minute matchup. Texas was supposed to play Arizona in Las Vegas, but COVID-19 protocols caused Arizona to stay home. San Diego flew in to play Texas and the Longhorns won, 74-58. Aliyah Matharu led Texas with 22 points, while DeYona Gaston had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren each had 10 points.

The Texas women are at Princeton on Dec. 22 and hosts Alcorn State on Dec. 29.

AP Top 25 Men: The entire poll featured No. 1 Baylor, No. 2. Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Arizona, No. 7 Kansas, No. 8 USC, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Michigan State, No. 12 Auburn, No. 13 Houston, No. 14 Ohio State, No. 15 Seton Hall, No. 16 Texas, No. 17 LSU, No. 18 Xavier, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 21 Colorado State, No. 22 Providence, No. 23 Villanova, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Texas Tech.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 UConn, No. 12 Texas, (tie) No. 13 Iowa State and Georgia, No. 15 Iowa, No. 16 Duke, No. No 17 Georgia Tech, No. 18 South Florida, No. 19 BYU, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 LSU, No. 22 Kentucky, No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 24 Ohio State and No. 25 North Carolina.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.