Skip to main content

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Texas Ranked No. 11

The Longhorns have remained steady this offseason, but will the new additions to the roster push Texas to the top of the Big 12?

The Texas Longhorns remain a team the nation has its eye on headed into the 2022-23 season.

Following a 22-12 regular season in the first year under Chris Beard, Texas earned a No. 6 seed in this year's tournament. The first tournament win in seven years came in the first round against No. 11 Virginia Tech, but the Horns were sent home in the Round of 32 after a 81-71 loss to No. 3 Purdue.

Now in the offseason, Texas' roster has already started to change, including the addition of elite Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter on Friday. There remains hefty optimism headed into year two under Beard.

ESPN released an updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 Tuesday for the upcoming season and has Texas on the brink of top-10 consideration at No. 11. 

Here's what the ranking had to say:

Texas is one of the headliners this month due to the addition of former Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter, the nation's top available transfer at the time of commitment. Hunter was Big 12 Freshman of the Year last season, averaging 11.0 points and 4.9 assists, and was one of the best defensive guards in the country. His addition should allow Marcus Carr to play more off the ball, while five-star freshmen Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris are also expected to make an immediate impact. Those four should combine to form one of the most explosive perimeter groups in the country, but shooting will be a question mark. None is considered a knockdown shooter, and New Mexico State transfer Sir'Jabari Rice is a career 33.4% shooter from 3. Rowan Brumbaugh might be the best shooter in Texas' backcourt, but it could be difficult to find minutes.

And ESPN's projected starting lineup?

-Timmy Allen

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Anthony Hill
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns In Top 5, Will Get Official Visit From Top LB Anthony Hill

The Longhorns are in the top five, and will land an official visit from one of their biggest targets

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cole_Hammer_drive_day_3
Play
News

Texas Golf Advances to NCAA Championships Match Play

Longhorns press on into match play and will face Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals on Tuesday

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 3.32.49 PM
Play
Recruiting

Top Athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot Has Texas in Top Five Schools

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff20 hours ago
20 hours ago

-Christian Bishop

-Dillon Mitchell

-Marcus Carr

-Tyrese Hunter

The athleticism level on the roster has clearly taken a major leap with the additions of Hunter, Mitchell, and Morris. But like last season, it remains to be seen how things will flesh out for the Longhorns despite the preseason hype.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Anthony Hill
Recruiting

Longhorns In Top 5, Will Get Official Visit From Top LB Anthony Hill

The Longhorns are in the top five, and will land an official visit from one of their biggest targets

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Cole_Hammer_drive_day_3
News

Texas Golf Advances to NCAA Championships Match Play

Longhorns press on into match play and will face Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals on Tuesday

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 3.32.49 PM
Recruiting

Top Athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot Has Texas in Top Five Schools

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff20 hours ago
USATSI_10901125
Baseball

Former Longhorn Kody Clemens to Make Major League Debut With Detroit Tigers

Clemens was called up to the majors by the Tigers on Monday morning.

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
Faltine 8
Baseball

Texas Earns No. 9 Overall Seed, Austin Regional Teams Revealed

A look at who will be joining Texas in the Austin regional.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Melendez KU
Baseball

Texas Baseball Earns Austin Regional in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA announced on Sunday evening that Austin would be a regional host.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 29, 2022
Stevens 1
Baseball

Myriad of Woes for Texas as They Drop Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma 8-1

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 29, 2022
Texas men's golf
News

Texas Golf Advances to NCAA Championships Fourth Round

Longhorns make the 54-hole cut and are now in position to reach match play with another good round on Monday

By Matthew PostinsMay 29, 2022