Iowa State Transfer Tyrese Hunter Commits to Texas

The Longhorns have added one of the best remaining transfers in the nation

The Texas Longhorns plucked a key player from more than one Big 12 foe on Friday, as Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter announced on social media that he'll be transferring to Texas for the upcoming season.

National champion and conference rival Kansas Jayhawks were also in the race for Hunter, who was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year this past season.

Hunter had cut his list down of preferred destinations to six on April 25. Along with the Longhorns and Jayhawks, he included Tennessee, Louisville, Gonzaga, and Purdue. He made his official visit to the Forty Acres the weekend of May 14.

In his only season in college, Hunter was one the best freshman in the Big 12. He started all 35 game for coach T.J. Otzelberger and averaged 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, and was third in the conference for assists (4.9) and steals (2.0).

The 6-0, 178-pound guard from Racine, Wisconsin played a vital role in Iowa State's impressive run to the Sweet 16 as an No. 11 seed this season. Hunter's freshmen season proved to be a primary reason for Iowa State's major turnaround from a 2-22 record in 2020-2021.

He was the primary ball-handler for Iowa State's offense and dominated the team in the assist department, leading all Cyclones by a wide margin with 172 total dimes. The next two players on the list, forward George Conditt IV and guard Gabe Kalscheur, had 67 and 61 assists, respectively. These totals combined still don't come close to the numbers Hunter posted.

Hunter's season-high scoring mark came in Iowa State's 59-54 win over No. 6 LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March. He led all scorers with 23 points on a scorching 7-11 from 3-point range. The guard had hit no more than three 3-pointers at any point in the regular season.

An impressive passing ability along with a clear knack to fill it up in the scoring column, Hunter's arrival is a lethal addition to a Texas backcourt that already includes an experienced floor-general in Marcus Carr and an elite freshman in Arterio Morris.

