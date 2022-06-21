Longhorns 2023 In-State Hoops Target Ron Holland Reveals Top 5

The Texas Longhorns and coach Chris Beard are one step closer to not only adding one of the best forwards in the state from the class of 2023, but one of the best players in the country.

Duncanville (Dallas) forward Ron Holland is looking to bring some championship pedigree to one of the five remaining teams on his list. After helping Duncanville wins its third-straight 6A state title this spring, the 6-8, 195-pound wing announced his top five choices Monday.

He's cut his list down to Texas, UCLA, Arkansas, Kentucky, or a G League route, which could help further his professional career and development. Holland's teammate at Duncanville, point guard Anthony Black, committed to Arkansas in April and could be a convincing lure for Holland.

But the Longhorns, despite not receiving a visit from the forward just yet, are still clearly in the mix. He even started his own recruiting blog post on SI.com in May that details his recruiting process up to this point.

"I’m planning on going to Texas sometime soon and we’re talking to Kentucky and Arkansas about me getting out there," Holland wrote. "I’ve been to Memphis already, and I plan on going to Houston soon."

Holland and the Duncanville Panthers turned heads on the national stage this past December against top-tier program Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL). Going up against current Texas enrollee Dillon Mitchell, the Panthers used a game-winning 3-pointer to defeat the Montverde 67-66 at the Hoophall West event in Scottsdale, AZ.

Holland tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the win.

He's continued to rise up in the recruiting ranks following the conclusion of his junior year. But in a delicate process that leans on either striking big with NIL or progressing his pro career in the G League, Holland is staying patient.

"Since I cut the list, certain schools have turned things up a lot," he said. "I’m not rushing anything though; I’m taking my time so I know that I’ll make the best decision in the end."

