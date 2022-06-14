Jersey Numbers Revealed for Texas Basketball Newcomers

The Longhorns welcome six new faces to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

The Texas Longhorns still have a ways to go before the start of a new season, but the hype is already beginning to build as the middle of summer offseason begins to creep in.

The Longhorns and coach Chris Beard have done their due diligence on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal over the past few months, hauling in some elite talent that should bring a new level of excitement to the team this season.

Texas revealed official jersey numbers for the six new arrivals Tuesday, as well as some number changes for players returning from last season.

Take a look:

Incoming freshmen Alex Anamekwe (No. 14), Dillon Mitchell (No. 23), Arterio Morris (No. 2), Rowan Brumbaugh (No. 3), and Preston Clark (No. 20) headline what is one of the most exciting incoming classes in recent memory for Texas basketball.

Transfers Sir'Jabari Rice (No. 10) and Tyrese Hunter (No. 4) bring an element of talent that gives the Longhorns some much-needed depth to a backcourt that lost the likes of longtime Longhorn guards Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey this offseason.

Forward Dylan Disu is set to return for his second season with the program and is going to be rocking Jones' old No. 1 jersey. Guard Marcus Carr is fixing to be one of the top-scoring options in Beard's offense once again, as he'll be making the switch from No. 2 to No. 5.

The Longhorns don't know their complete schedule for next season quite yet, but a tough non-conference slate will feature meetings with Gonzaga (Nov. 14), Creighton (Dec. 1), and Illinois (Dec. 6), as Texas will look to improve upon its 22-12 record and Round of 32 appearance this past season.

