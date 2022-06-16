The Longhorns travel to Knoxville on Saturday January 28th to face Rick Barnes

Texas Men's Basketball paired with Tennessee in 2023 SEC/Big12 Challenge

Thursday morning, the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference announced the official matchups for this year's 2023 challenge. The Texas Longhorns make their way down to Thompson-Boling Arena to face the Tennessee Volunteers in back-to-back seasons.

The event features 10 games as every Big 12 school participates against 10 selected participants from the SEC. Each conference is also allotted 5 home games and 5 away games. All games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.

Texas owns a 4-3 advantage over the Volunteers all time, most notably with last year's nail-biting 52-51 win at the Erwin Center. The Longhorns are 4-4 all-time in the challenge with wins over Vanderbilt (Twice), Georgia, and Tennessee.

The Big 12 leads the all-time series 48-41 in 10 seasons with 4 outright Big 12 wins. The challenge possesses a great opportunity for each team to enhance their tournament resume. It's also unique in the fact that the challenge is at the heart of conference play.

The Texas Longhorns' biggest resume blunder last season was their non-conference schedule. Coach Chris Beard has made sure to put those critics to rest this year. The Longhorns already have NCAA Tournament teams in Creighton, Tennessee, Gonzaga, and Illinois on their schedule.

The horns will be looking to build off their run to the round of 32 last year. With a loaded non-conference schedule, the Longhorns will be in a prime position to start the 2022-2023 campaign with a bang.

