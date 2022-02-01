Texas' Chris Beard Reportedly Gets In Altercation With Tech's Mark Adams

There is no love lost between Texas Tech and Chris Beard

Before the 2021-2022 college basketball season began, it was evident that Tuesday's night's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders was highly publicized.

Now, The matchup between the two bitter Big 12 rivals is turning into a must-watch affair.

On Monday night, former Texas Tech and now current Longhorns head coach Chris Beard and his team made their way to Lubbock and were greeted by a host of Red Raider fans.

Many of which were... less than welcoming, with many shouting and gesturing obscenities toward the Longhorns bus, which needed a police escort upon its arrival at United Super Markets Arena.

Then on Tuesday, the picture of the fiasco became even more apparent, with reports surfacing that Beard and Texas Tech coach Mark Adams getting into an altercation at the arena on Monday night.

It is unclear as to the exact nature, or the precise cause of the incident, but considering the scene in front of the venue before Beard's arrival, it doesn't take a lot of imagination to determine the source of the problem.

Whether or not Beard was upset at Tech officials allowing his team to be put in that situation, or how Adams has handled the fan base's views towards him since his departure, one thing is clear -- Beard and the Longhorns will be entering a violent atmosphere on Tuesday night.

Texas and Texas Tech are set to tip-off at 8 pm CT at United Super Markets Arena, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN 2.

"I'm not surprised. It's part of it, man. Change happens in life. Change is in sports. Again, no regrets," Beard said of the vitriol before the game. "I think we left the job better than we found it, and that's no disrespect to Tubby Smith because we found it in a really good spot too. But we worked really hard there. There are no regrets at all."

