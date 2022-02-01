Skip to main content

Texas' Chris Beard Reportedly Gets In Altercation With Tech's Mark Adams

There is no love lost between Texas Tech and Chris Beard

Before the 2021-2022 college basketball season began, it was evident that Tuesday's night's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders was highly publicized. 

Now, The matchup between the two bitter Big 12 rivals is turning into a must-watch affair.

On Monday night, former Texas Tech and now current Longhorns head coach Chris Beard and his team made their way to Lubbock and were greeted by a host of Red Raider fans. 

USATSI_10489971
USATSI_12397653

Many of which were... less than welcoming, with many shouting and gesturing obscenities toward the Longhorns bus, which needed a police escort upon its arrival at United Super Markets Arena.

Then on Tuesday, the picture of the fiasco became even more apparent, with reports surfacing that Beard and Texas Tech coach Mark Adams getting into an altercation at the arena on Monday night. 

It is unclear as to the exact nature, or the precise cause of the incident, but considering the scene in front of the venue before Beard's arrival, it doesn't take a lot of imagination to determine the source of the problem. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17510710
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas' Chris Beard Reportedly Gets In Altercation With Tech's Mark Adams

There is no love lost between Texas Tech and Chris Beard

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
USATSI_17484654
Play
Football

Ex-Oklahoma Star QB Caleb Williams Has Found A New Home

The Longhorns Big 12 and future SEC rival has now lost its top player and its former head coach to the USC Trojans

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_17222267
Play
Football

Trey Hopkins Carrying Longhorns Banner into Super Bowl LVI

The former Texas offensive lineman is hoping to help Cincinnati win its first Super Bowl in three tries

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
USATSI_17421265
USATSI_17510710

Whether or not Beard was upset at Tech officials allowing his team to be put in that situation, or how Adams has handled the fan base's views towards him since his departure, one thing is clear -- Beard and the Longhorns will be entering a violent atmosphere on Tuesday night. 

Texas and Texas Tech are set to tip-off at 8 pm CT at United Super Markets Arena, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN 2.

"I'm not surprised. It's part of it, man. Change happens in life. Change is in sports. Again, no regrets," Beard said of the vitriol before the game. "I think we left the job better than we found it, and that's no disrespect to Tubby Smith because we found it in a really good spot too. But we worked really hard there. There are no regrets at all."

USATSI_17586949

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17510710
Men's Basketball

Texas' Chris Beard Reportedly Gets In Altercation With Tech's Mark Adams

There is no love lost between Texas Tech and Chris Beard

1 minute ago
USATSI_17484654
Football

Ex-Oklahoma Star QB Caleb Williams Has Found A New Home

The Longhorns Big 12 and future SEC rival has now lost its top player and its former head coach to the USC Trojans

5 hours ago
USATSI_17222267
Football

Trey Hopkins Carrying Longhorns Banner into Super Bowl LVI

The former Texas offensive lineman is hoping to help Cincinnati win its first Super Bowl in three tries

9 hours ago
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
Football

Texas Ranked Top 25 Ahead of 2022 Season?

College football rankings: Texas Longhorns listed in Dennis Dodd’s way-too-early top 25 ahead of 2022 season

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_17563906
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Speaks On Return To Lubbock

Chris Beard is returning to Lubbock for the first time since his move to Texas, and the Red Raider faithful are ready

Jan 31, 2022
Chris Beard
Men's Basketball

Hostile Crowd Awaits No. 23 Texas in Beard's Return Against No. 14 Texas Tech

The Longhorns' four-game streak against ranked conference opponents begins in Lubbock on Tuesday night

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_17546532
Men's Basketball

Could Longhorns' Inconsistency Come Back to Haunt Them?

For Texas, the toughest road in conference play lies ahead

Jan 31, 2022
Devon Campbell
Recruiting

Who is Left for the Longhorns Ahead of Signing Day?

The Longhorns have a trio of talented prospects still in consideration to sign this week

Jan 31, 2022