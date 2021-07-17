Longhorns Secure Commitment From 2022 Five-Star Guard Arterio Morris

Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Secure Commitment From 2022 Elite Guard Arterio Morris

Texas basketball is already loading up for the future with their latest elite high school commit
Author:

The wheels keep on turning during what has been a wild offseason for Texas hoops. 

After landing arguably the top college basketball transfer Marcus Carr on Saturday, Chris Beard wasted no time in securing young talent for the future as well. 

Five-star point guard Arterio Morris of iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy (Lewisville, TX) announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday in an exclusive interview with Jeff Goodman on The Field of 68 media network.

READ MORE: Texas Lands Coveted Transfer Marcus Carr

Morris is projected as one of the top point guards in the nation. He was considering offers from Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas, and Oregon before ultimately deciding to join Longhorn Nation. 

He was originally committed to play for head coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis before de-committing in January. 

At 6-foot-3 and 190, Morris offers impressive length and athleticism from his point-guard spot and should be ready to make an immediate impact upon his arrival in 2022.

This is the kind of jumping ability Longhorn fans could be accustomed to seeing on a daily basis. 

Morris is the first commitment for the Longhorns in the class of 2022, and arguably the top player to commit to the burnt orange since Andrew Jones in the class of 2016, according to Gerry Hamilton.

As a junior, Morris led Dallas Kimball High School to the 5A state championship game in dominating fashion. He posted games averages of 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks. 

The performance earned him all-state honors as he was named the Dallas Morning News Player of the Year.

READ MORE: Does Arch Manning Have Texas On His Mind? Ask Cooper Manning First

Texas fans will have to wait patiently before this explosive guard brings his talent to the Forty Acres. Until then, Beard and the Longhorns will continue recruiting during what has been the best possible offseason turnout for the program. 

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Commit Armani Winfield Debuts At No. 17 in SI All American's WR Rankings

