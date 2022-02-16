Longhorns Complete Season Sweep of Sooners in 80-78 OT Win

The Texas Longhorns completed a season sweep over the Oklahoma Sooners in the hardwood edition of the Red River Rivalry

On Tuesday night, the Texas Longhorns went north on I-35 to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the hardwood edition of the Red River Rivalry, hoping to rebound from a weekend loss to Baylor.

And thanks to explosive performances from Andrew Jones and Timmy Allen, they were able to do just that, edging the Sooners 80-78, and sweeping the season series over their rival.

"It's just our sense of urgency," Allen said. "We've got to keep it up. I mean, we can't have letdowns like that (Saturday). We're a lot better than our performance at Baylor. So we're glad we can gut this one out."

Jones finished the game with 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting, including 4 of 5 from three-point range, while adding seven rebounds.

Allen also ended the game with 20 points, hitting eight of his 13 shots.

Christian Bishop and Marcus Carr also landed in double figures for the Horns, each scoring 16 points respectively. Bishop also added six rebounds to his stat line.

As a team, the Longhorns shot 49.1 percent from the flood, 36.4 from three, and turned the ball over just nine times.

On the other end, meanwhile, the Horns were able to hold Oklahoma to just 46 percent from the floor and 22.7 percent from deep.

Following their trip to Norman, the Longhorns will return to the friendly confines of the Erwin Center, where Chris Beard's former program, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be waiting.

The Longhorns came up empty in their first matchup with Texas Tech, falling 77-64 in Lubbock.

Saturday's game will tip-off at 11:30 AM CT and is set to be broadcast on ABC.

