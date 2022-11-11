No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian: Live In-Game Updates

AUSTIN - After starting the season with a blowout win over the UTEP Miners in Game 1, the Texas Longhorns are looking to make it 2-0 at the Moody Center on Thursday night, when the Houston Christian Huskies come to town.

In the opener, the Longhorns were led by newcomer and Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter, who finished the game with 18 points and five rebounds on 6 of 8 shooting, while fellow transfer Sir'Jabari Rice was second on the team with 14 points.

And the two new faces leading the team was no surprise to Texas head coach Chris Beard.

“Tyrese Hunter, state champion in high school, Sweet 16 as a freshman,” Beard said. “Jabari Rice has played in championship games everywhere he's ever been. We talk about it a lot. Has this guy won? You know early on if a guy is talking about winning and championships and the NCAA Tournament. That’s different than a guy that might be talking about minutes, shots and name, image and likeness.”

Rounding out the scoring was Marcus Carr with 12 points, Dylan Disu with 10 points, and Timmy Allen with nine points.

Texas faced this same team (then known as Houston Baptist) last year in Austin, despatching the overwhelmed Huskies 92-48 on November 9 at the Erwin Center.

The Huskies lost their season opener 77-66 to Florida International and were led by Brycen Long's 28 points.

The Longhorns will enter the game as a 37-point favorite over the Huskies. The game will be broadcast on Longhorn Network, and on the radio via the Longhorn Radio Network, and Sirius XM.

Tip-off is set for 8 pm.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

Starters for Texas:

- Timmy Allen

- Dylan Disu

- Marcus Carr

- Tyrese Hunter

- Dillon Mitchell

Starters for Houston Christian

- Brycen Long

- Maks Klanjscek

- Bonke Maring

- Pierce Bazil

- Sam Hofman

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.