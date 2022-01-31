Hostile Crowd Awaits No. 23 Texas in Beard's Return Against No. 14 Texas Tech

No. 23 Texas (16-5, 5-3 in Big 12) aims for a fourth-straight win on Tuesday night in Lubbock, as the Longhorns will have an emotion-filled night for the second-straight game in a matchup with the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 in Big 12).

The Longhorns overcame the emotion surrounding coach Rick Barnes' return to the Erwin Center in Saturday's win over Tennessee, but will have to endure a different type of environment against Texas Tech.

Former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard is making his return to Lubbock after 15 years on the coaching staff. And don't expect the same warm welcome Barnes received in his return to Austin.

“Nothing but respect for the program and the fans," Beard said Sunday. "Together, we did build an undeniable home-court advantage and looking forward to playing in that environment.”

Tech fans have already started camping outside United Supermarkets Arena in anticipation of Beard's return. Since his arrival to the Forty Acres this past spring, Red Raiders' fans have had an undeniable animosity towards the former head coach.

After building a strong home-court advantage during his tenure, could the house that Beard built come back to tear him down? The Longhorns are 2-4 on the road this season, while Texas Tech is a perfect 13-0 at home.

“Specifically on this game, we don’t run from reality, we talk about it," he said. "Just like we talked about the emotion with Coach Barnes coming back to Austin. It was real and we had to figure out a way to be successful within that."

In order to be successful, the Longhorns will need to lock-down defensively against a team that has the third-best scoring average (74.8) in the conference. Forward Bryson Williams (13.5 points) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (12.0 points) will look to lead the charge offensively.

Much like the Longhorns did against rebounding-juggernaut TCU last Tuesday, controlling the glass on both ends could help push Texas to a second-straight win over a ranked opponent. Texas Tech is second in the Big 12 in total rebounds per game (37.6) and defensive rebounds per game (26.1).

The Red Raiders are coming off of an easy 76-50 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. A week ago, they took previously-ranked No. 8 Kansas to the brink in double overtime, before falling 94-91.

Williams had 33 points on 73.7 percent shooting in the loss and will look to dominate in the post again against the Longhorns. Texas' Dylan Disu will likely draw the defensive assignment due to the length and athleticism he provides in the paint.

Expect the unexpected on Tuesday night in an emotional bout between two heated rivals. Tipoff at United Supermarkets Arena is scheduled 8 p.m. C.T.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.