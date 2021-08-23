Texas Basketball To Compete In Pac-12 Coast-To-Coast Challenge

Both the Longhorn's men's and women's teams will face tough Pac-12 competition in the upcoming season

It's fixing to be an exciting year for Longhorn's hoops, as both the Texas men and women are coming off of successful seasons. The men's team won their first Big 12 championship in school history, while the women made a memorable run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

The road ahead in 2021 will not be short of challenges, as both teams are slated to compete in the Pac-12 Coast-To-Coast Challenge on Dec. 19 in Las Vegas later this year.

The men's team will face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 2 p.m CT, followed by the women's bout against the Arizona Wildcats at 4:30 p.m CT.

New head coach Chris Beard will lead a revamped men's team that is only returning four players from last season. Yet, the newly acquired transfer talent Beard and his staff reeled in over the summer has turned this years' team into a potentially elite-level offense.

They'll match up with a Stanford team that never quite got it going last season, finishing 14-13 after having multiple games canceled due to COVID protocols.

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer will be returning for his third year with the program on the women's side.

The team boasted quality talent last year and it showed, leading to starting center and top scorer Charli Collier leaving the program after being selected number one overall in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

The loss of Collier certainly stings, but there's no shortage of playmaking across Schaefer's roster for the trip to Vegas. Their matchup with the Wildcats will be a tough one, as Arizona made it all the way to last years' championship game before falling one point short against Stanford.

The full basketball schedule is yet to be released, but the anticipation continues to swell as both teams will look to repeat their success from the year prior.

