Longhorns Drop in AP Top 25 After Start of Big 12 Play

The Texas Longhorns have dropped to No. 10 in the country, per Monday's release of the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

The Longhorns (13-2, 2-1) had been at No. 6 since Dec. 26 and kept that ranking headed into the second game of Big 12 play. But after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners in a 70-69 win on New Year's Eve, the Longhorns had a record-setting 116-103 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday.

While Kansas State is proving to be one of the best teams in the country this season, allowing the Wildcats to put up 116 points at the Moody Center in regulation was certainly deserving of a rankings demotion for the Longhorns.

But Texas bounced back with a clear intent on defense, as the Horns battled past the Oklahoma State Cowboys for a low-scoring 56-46 win in Stillwater on Saturday.

Here's a look at where the other Big 12 teams stacked up in this week's rankings:

No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 10 Texas Longhorns

No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs

The Longhorns will host No. 17 TCU at Moody Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.