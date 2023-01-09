Skip to main content

Longhorns Drop in AP Top 25 After Start of Big 12 Play

The Texas Longhorns have dropped in the AP poll after a high-scoring loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Texas Longhorns have dropped to No. 10 in the country, per Monday's release of the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

The Longhorns (13-2, 2-1) had been at No. 6 since Dec. 26 and kept that ranking headed into the second game of Big 12 play. But after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners in a 70-69 win on New Year's Eve, the Longhorns had a record-setting 116-103 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday.

While Kansas State is proving to be one of the best teams in the country this season, allowing the Wildcats to put up 116 points at the Moody Center in regulation was certainly deserving of a rankings demotion for the Longhorns.

But Texas bounced back with a clear intent on defense, as the Horns battled past the Oklahoma State Cowboys for a low-scoring 56-46 win in Stillwater on Saturday.

Here's a look at where the other Big 12 teams stacked up in this week's rankings:

No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 10 Texas Longhorns

No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson of the Texas Longhorns walks on the field during the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Play
News

TCU vs. Georgia: ‘Bittersweet’ for Longhorns Coach Patterson

Longhorns coach Patterson for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football … and he’ll be watching the matchup with Georgia from an unusual perch.

By Richie Whitt
Moro Ojomo
Play
Football

Texas DL Moro Ojomo Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Another defensive player is headed to the NFL Draft.

By Cole Thompson
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 2.54.43 PM
Play
Football

WR Troy Omiere Commits to Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff

No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs

The Longhorns will host No. 17 TCU at Moody Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

Special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson of the Texas Longhorns walks on the field during the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
News

TCU vs. Georgia: ‘Bittersweet’ for Longhorns Coach Patterson

Longhorns coach Patterson for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football … and he’ll be watching the matchup with Georgia from an unusual perch.

By Richie Whitt
Moro Ojomo
Football

Texas DL Moro Ojomo Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Another defensive player is headed to the NFL Draft.

By Cole Thompson
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 2.54.43 PM
Football

WR Troy Omiere Commits to Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
xavier worthy 321
Football

With Brennan Marion Leaving Longhorns, Could WR Xavier Worthy Be Next?

Xavier Worthy might be a late name to monitor in terms of the transfer portal.

By Cole Thompson
Marion
News

UNLV Hires Texas WR Coach Brennan Marion As Offensive Coordinator

The Texas Longhorns have lost one of their top assistants, Brennan Marion, who has been hired as the UNLV offensive coordinator

By Matt Galatzan
11186689
Football

Longhorns Land 4-Star ATH Jelani McDonald At All-American Game

The Longhorns added another talented name to their 2023 recruiting haul.

By Matt Galatzan
dylan disu tyrese hunter 2
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns Battle Past Oklahoma State as Defenses Dominate

The Texas Longhorns followed up a loss to Kansas State that featured offensive fireworks with a tough-nosed win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday that was highlighted by defense.

By Zach Dimmitt
FlUzNpDaMAAVzxu
Recruiting

Texas Target Peyton Woodyard Commits to Georgia

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff