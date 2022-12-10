Skip to main content

No. 2 Longhorns vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns will look to avoid being the third Big 12 team this season that Arkansas-Pine Bluff nearly upsets on the road.

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns look for a bounce-back win on Saturday as they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Moody Center.

Saturday's meeting with the Golden Lions (3-7)r is hardly a matchup Texas coach Chris Beard is taking lightly, especially after the Longhorns (6-1) let their guard down late in a disappointing 85-78 overtime loss to the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini in New York City on Tuesday. They're looking to avoid being the latest Big 12 team to nearly be upset at home by the AR-Pine Bluff.

"They have our full attention," Beard said. "Watching them almost beat two Big 12 teams on the road, I think our players understand that we'll have to play well tomorrow."

The Golden Lions missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer in a season-opening 73-72 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. In a game where the Frogs were a 35-point favorite at home, Arkansas-Pine Bluff nearly pulled off one of the best upsets in program history.

Just four days later, AR-Pine Bluff took the Oklahoma Sooners down to the wire before OU pulled away late for a 66-58 win.

Live game updates will appear below at tip-off.

Starters for Texas:

- Marcus Carr

- Tyrese Hunter

- Timmy Allen

- Dylan Disu

- Dillon Mitchell

Starters for Arkansas-Pine Bluff:

- Chris Greene

- Ismael Plet

- Brahm Harris

- Kylen Milton

- Shaun Doss Jr.

Under-16:

The Longhorns fell behind 10-9 at the the 16-minute mark after a pair of 3s for Pine Bluff from Chris Greene and Kylen Milton. Dillon Mitchell had two early dunks and Tyrese Hunter got open for a 3 of his own, but Texas had its work cut out.

Under-12:

Greene and Milton added another pair of 3s to give the Golden Lions a 16-13 lead, but Brock Cunningham got five straight points to give Texas back the lead before the 12-minute mark.

Under-8:

The strong start from behind the arc continued for Pine Bluff as Trejon Ware nailed the fifth 3 for the Golden Lions. But Mitchell added his third dunk to give the Horns a 29-24 lead and a jolt of momentum.

