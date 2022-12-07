Skip to main content

Longhorns Drop First Game in 85-78 OT Loss to Illinois

The Longhorns faced a stiff test in the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday

The Texas Longhorns faced their second-ranked opponent in a row, and their third in five games when they took on the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

And after a back-and-forth affair, the Longhorns finally looked vulnerable, dropping their first game of the season in an 85-78 overtime loss.

Offensively is where most of the issues persisted for the Longhorns throughout the night, with Texas shooting just 42 percent from the floor, and 31.8 percent from beyond the arc. 

Timmy Allen was the leader on the offensive end for the Horns, scoring 21 points, to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds. 

Guard Tyrese Hunter also finished in double figures, scoring 10 points of his own on 4 of 11 shooting.

They were the only two Longhorns in double figures.

Off of the bench, Texas had 33 combined points from the quartet of Arterio Morris, Brock Cunningham, Christian Bishop and Sir'Jabari Rice.

On the other end of the floor, the Longhorns' defense was as advertised, forcing the Illini into a whopping 17 turnovers on the evening, including a flurry of takeaways at the beginning of the second half to help them take as much as a 10-point lead.

However, late in the game, fatigue began to set in, and the defense began to show holes, with the Illini taking advantage and making the push down the stretch, while also not committing a single turnover during the last nine and a half minutes of regulation or in overtime. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

marcus carr 323
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 2 Longhorns vs. No. 17 Illinois: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns head to New York City to face the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Jimmy V Classic.

By Zach Dimmitt
Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 9.15.19 AM
Play
Football

Bijan Robinson To Dallas Cowboys? Longhorns RB Takes Visit

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson got a taste of an NFL atmosphere with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

By Zach Dimmitt
jabari rice 323
Play
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Preview: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini

The Longhorns head to New York to face Illinois headlining game 1 of the Jimmy V Classic.

By Adam Glick

Former Baylor Bear Matthew Mayer was the difference maker for the Illini, scoring, scoring 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting, including 5 of 5 from three-point range. 

Following the trip to New York, the Horns will return home to the friendly confines of the Moody Center, where they will welcome the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions to Austin on Saturday.

The Longhorns also faced the Golden Lions in Austin last season, winning 63-31 at the Erwin Center. 

Tip off is set for noon central time. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

marcus carr 323
Men's Basketball

No. 2 Longhorns vs. No. 17 Illinois: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns head to New York City to face the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Jimmy V Classic.

By Zach Dimmitt
Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 9.15.19 AM
Football

Bijan Robinson To Dallas Cowboys? Longhorns RB Takes Visit

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson got a taste of an NFL atmosphere with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

By Zach Dimmitt
jabari rice 323
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Preview: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini

The Longhorns head to New York to face Illinois headlining game 1 of the Jimmy V Classic.

By Adam Glick
USATSI_19202895
Football

2022 Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: OL Logan Parr Leaving Austin

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
bijan robinson 2111
News

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Snubbed Heisman Trophy Invite

Bijan Robinson will not be headed to the Big Apple this weekend.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_10488250
Football

Former Longhorns K Phil Dawson Set to Receive 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

The legendary Longhorn kicker is receiving another award for his prestigious collegiate career.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Jonathon Brooks
Football

LOOK: Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Delivers Hilarious Transfer Portal Prank

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks had a prank for fans on social media amid all the transfer portal news.

By Zach Dimmitt
Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) greets fans while walking onto the field before the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022.
Football

Texas QB Hudson Card Officially Enters Transfer Portal After Three Seasons

Hudson Card has officially left the Forty Acres.

By Cole Thompson