Longhorns Chris Beard Says Arkansas-Pine Bluff Has 'Our Full Attention' Given Tight Big 12 Finishes

Headed into every game, Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard always makes sure to give every opponent praise, even if the ensuing result is a blowout win for Texas.

Given how much talent is at the Division I level, it's a testament to Beard respecting the game even when he knows his team will have a significant advantage.



However, Saturday's meeting with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) at Moody Center is hardly a matchup Beard is taking lightly, especially after the No. 2 Longhorns (6-1) let their guard down late in a disappointing 85-78 overtime loss to the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini in New York City on Tuesday. They're looking to avoid being the latest Big 12 team to nearly be upset at home by the AR-Pine Bluff.

"They have our full attention," Beard said. "Watching them almost beat two Big 12 teams on the road, I think our players understand that we'll have to play well tomorrow."

The Golden Lions missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer in a season-opening 73-72 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. In a game where the Frogs were a 35-point favorite at home, Arkansas-Pine Bluff nearly pulled off one of the best upsets in program history.

"They basically had TCU beat in Fort Worth," Beard said. "TCU had to make some plays minute or two to win."

Just four days later, AR-Pine Bluff took the Oklahoma Sooners down to the wire before OU pulled away late for a 66-58 win.

There's clearly a fearlessness that's been brewing for the Golden Lions this season. And with nothing to lose headed into Austin, they could give the Longhorns a real run for their money when Saturday's meeting begins at 12 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.