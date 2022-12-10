Skip to main content

Longhorns Chris Beard Says Arkansas-Pine Bluff Has 'Our Full Attention' Given Tight Big 12 Finishes

The Texas Longhorns will look to avoid being the third Big 12 team this season that Arkansas-Pine Bluff nearly upsets on the road.

Headed into every game, Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard always makes sure to give every opponent praise, even if the ensuing result is a blowout win for Texas. 

Given how much talent is at the Division I level, it's a testament to Beard respecting the game even when he knows his team will have a significant advantage.

However, Saturday's meeting with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) at Moody Center is hardly a matchup Beard is taking lightly, especially after the No. 2 Longhorns (6-1) let their guard down late in a disappointing 85-78 overtime loss to the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini in New York City on Tuesday. They're looking to avoid being the latest Big 12 team to nearly be upset at home by the AR-Pine Bluff.

"They have our full attention," Beard said. "Watching them almost beat two Big 12 teams on the road, I think our players understand that we'll have to play well tomorrow."

The Golden Lions missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer in a season-opening 73-72 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. In a game where the Frogs were a 35-point favorite at home, Arkansas-Pine Bluff nearly pulled off one of the best upsets in program history.

"They basically had TCU beat in Fort Worth," Beard said. "TCU had to make some plays minute or two to win."

Just four days later, AR-Pine Bluff took the Oklahoma Sooners down to the wire before OU pulled away late for a 66-58 win.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

rgIII
Play
Football

Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Once Made History at the Alamo Bowl with Washington

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is headed back to the Alamo Bowl to face the Washington Huskies, a team he took to the same bowl game over 10 years ago.

By Zach Dimmitt
michael penix jr. 32
Play
Football

Longhorns Facing a 'College Football Playoff' Team at Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, Says Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns will get quite the end-of-season test when they face the Washington Huskies in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

By Zach Dimmitt
bijan-isu1
Play
Football

Star Longhorns Trio To Skip Alamo Bowl

The Longhorns will reportedly be without arguably their three best players for the Alamo Bowl against Washington

By Matt Galatzan

There's clearly a fearlessness that's been brewing for the Golden Lions this season. And with nothing to lose headed into Austin, they could give the Longhorns a real run for their money when Saturday's meeting begins at 12 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

rgIII
Football

Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Once Made History at the Alamo Bowl with Washington

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is headed back to the Alamo Bowl to face the Washington Huskies, a team he took to the same bowl game over 10 years ago.

By Zach Dimmitt
michael penix jr. 32
Football

Longhorns Facing a 'College Football Playoff' Team at Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, Says Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns will get quite the end-of-season test when they face the Washington Huskies in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

By Zach Dimmitt
bijan-isu1
Football

Star Longhorns Trio To Skip Alamo Bowl

The Longhorns will reportedly be without arguably their three best players for the Alamo Bowl against Washington

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan Robinson
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Facing 'Tough' NFL Decision

Steve Sarkisian offered an update on the status of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson playing in the Alamo Bowl.

By Connor Zimmerlee
bijan robinson 111111
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Wins Doak Walker Award

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has been honored as the best running back in college football for the 2022 season.

By Zach Dimmitt
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Football

Pair of Longhorn Playmakers Named to PFF All-Big 12 Offensive Team

Bijan Robinson and Ja'Tavion Sanders helped fuel the Longhorns offense to be one of the best in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee
steve sarkisian 4332
Football

Steve Sarkisian Names Texas QB2 For Alamo Bowl

The Longhorns have a settled on a backup quarterback after losing Hudson Card to the transfer portal.

By Cole Thompson
J anderson
Recruiting

Texas Makes the Cut for Calif. WR Recruit Anderson

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff