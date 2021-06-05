Texas Adds Former Texas Tech Transfer Avery Benson To 2021 Team

A former Chris Beard player is headed to the Forty Acres for the 2021-22 season

When Chris Beard agreed to become the next head coach of Texas, there was a dissipation that several players from Texas Tech would enter the transfer portal. Who knew they'd be headed to another Big 12 school in the process.

On Saturday, it was announced that Texas would be adding depth to the bench with the addition of former Red Raider shooting guard Avery Benson. Benson elected to leave Lubbock following the departure of Beard in April.

Benson played in 71 games in three seasons at Texas Tech under Beard and assistant coach Ulric Maligi, including 20 games this past season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 1.3 points per game and shot 60 percent from the field last season, helping the Red Raiders to a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Although more of a role player, Benson was a fan favorite for the Red Raiders off the bench. His personality was highlighted as "electric," something the Longhorns will need in their locker room following an early exit from March Madness despite winning the Big 12 under former coach Shaka Smart.

Benson becomes the fifth transfer for the Longhorns this offseason since the hire of Beard. Others include Christian Bishop (Creighton), Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt), Timmy Allen (Utah) and Devin Askew (Kentucky).

Texas will have a stable base to work with in 2021 under Beard thanks to the return of Andrew Jones, Brock Cunningham and Jase Febres. Texas also added 2021 signee Jaylon Tyson.

Benson is not expected to be the final player added to the roster before the start of the '21 season.

