Skip to main content

Longhorns Brace for Season Opening Challenge against UTEP

Texas Longhorns are set to begin the season with a stiff test against UTEP.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022-2023 college basketball season is just days away. For the Texas Longhorns, the time is now. The Longhorns have all the intangibles to possibly go on a deep run into March. In Year two of head coach Chris Beard, the Longhorns bring back a senior lead lineup highlighted by top transfers from a season ago.

The Longhorns will be thrown into the fire pretty earlier. The season opener will be against a solid mid-major in UTEP. The Miners bring back one of the oldest teams in all of college basketball. The Miners are also led by head coach Joe Golding, who led his former school, Abilene Christian, to a historic upset over the Longhorns a few seasons ago.

Golding’s teams are known strictly for their defense. In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, his Abilene Christian club forced Texas to 20 plus turnovers and held the Longhorns to a season-low 52 points. In his first year at El Paso, he led UTEP to 20 wins in one of the best mid-major leagues in the country.

“Older team, don’t believe they have a freshman in their rotation,” Beard said. “UTEP has a chance to be an NCAA tournament team they are talented, old, and experienced.

The Longhorns will need to lean on veteran leadership to pull out a season-opening win. Guards Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter will look to be the catalysts on both sides of the ball. Texas will also hope to get crucial production from returning big men in Forwards Christian Bishop, Dylan Disu, and Timmy Allen. Texas brings back one of the oldest teams in the country in terms of the Power Five.

Expectations remain sky-high in Beard’s second season in Austin. The Longhorns are ranked the No.12 team in this year's preseason AP. Texas will also be playing its first-ever regular season game inside the new arena Moody Center.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bijan Robinson
Play
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 10 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 10 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Arterio Morris
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns’ Arterio Morris Talks His Collegiate ‘Wake-Up Call,' Ongoing Legal Process

Texas Longhorns guard Arterio Morris has been a topic of controversy headed into his freshman season.

By Zach Dimmitt
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Play
Football

Longhorns OL Kelvin Banks Jr. Named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalist

Kelvin Banks Jr. has come in as a freshman and helped solidify the offensive line for Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee

“We can’t let the glitz of the first game ever in the Moody Center become more important than the forty-minute game,” Beard said. "The Basketball is what we are trying to stay focused on internally.

As the college football season enters the 4th quarter, college basketball is quickly going to take a front-row seat in Austin. Texas begins its quest for the first-ever NCAA Basketball Championship Monday against UTEP.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Bijan Robinson
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 10 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 10 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Arterio Morris
Men's Basketball

Longhorns’ Arterio Morris Talks His Collegiate ‘Wake-Up Call,' Ongoing Legal Process

Texas Longhorns guard Arterio Morris has been a topic of controversy headed into his freshman season.

By Zach Dimmitt
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Football

Longhorns OL Kelvin Banks Jr. Named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalist

Kelvin Banks Jr. has come in as a freshman and helped solidify the offensive line for Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Malik Muhammad
Recruiting

Texas Commit Muhammad Eyeing Return to Austin

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Felix_2
Football

Kansas State Wildcats Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns

The Wildcats have veteran talent in all three phases of their defense.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_17162402
News

Gonzaga In Talks To Join Longhorns in Big 12 Conference?

The Big 12 could be on the verge of making a massive move to expand the conference

By Matt Galatzan
Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Collin Clay (93) hots Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) after a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Texas Longhorns
Football

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Gives QB Quinn Ewers Honest Advice Following Oklahoma State Loss

Steve Sarkisian reassures Quinn Ewers his status as QB1 following the loss to Oklahoma State

By Cole Thompson
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Longhorns Ranked No. 4 Overall in Updated SI Recruiting Rankings

Sarkisian and his staff continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail.

By Connor Zimmerlee