Longhorns Hoops Ranking Revealed for USA Today Coaches Poll

The Texas Longhorns seem to have found a sweet spot in the rankings ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

The Texas Longhorns will begin the 2022-23 season ranked as the No. 12 team in the country after the release of preseason AP Top 25 on Oct. 17.

And according to the release of the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll on Tuesday, Texas' sweet spot seems to be set, as this poll also had Texas at No. 12.

Just like the AP Top 25, Texas is joined by four other Big 12 teams in the Coaches Poll. The Kansas Jayhawks (No. 5) and Baylor Bears (No. 6) are ahead of the Horns once again, while the TCU Horned Frogs (No. 16) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 24) follow in behind.

Entering the first year under coach Chris Beard last season, Texas came in at No. 5 in the preseason top 25, the program's highest preseason rank since the 2009-10 season. The Longhorns finished last season at No. 25 in the final poll release.

The sixth-seeded Longhorns fell 81-71 to the third-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in March after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round. It marked the team's first win in March Madness since 2015.

Texas begins the regular season with a home game at the new Moody Center on Monday, Nov. 7 against the UTEP Miners.

