No. 2 Longhorns vs. No. 7 Creighton: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns aim for their second top-10 win of the season on Thursday when they host the No. 7 Creighton Bluejays.

AUSTIN -- The No. 2 Texas Longhorns have cruised to a 5-0 record early in the season.

But on Thursday night at Moody Center, the Longhorns will look to pass a test to see if they're truly for real, as the No. 7 Creighton Bluejays march in Austin for a pivotal early-season non-conference bout in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Creighton (6-1) have played like a championship contender early in the season, as the Bluejays have secured quality wins over the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arkansas Razorbacks before suffering their first loss in a 81-79 nail-bitter against the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 23 at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Texas is coming off a 91-54 win over the UTRGV Vaqueros on Saturday, marking the team's fifth straight double-digit win to begin the year. The Longhorns' early-season success has been highlighted by their dominant 93-74 win over the then-No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 16.

But Texas has a chance to snag an even more impressive win over a Creighton team that is loaded with offensive talent.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

Starters for Texas:

- Tyrese Hunter

- Marcus Carr

- Timmy Allen

- Dylan Disu

- Dillon Mitchell

Starters for Creighton:

- Ryan Nembhard

- Trey Alexander

- Baylor Scheierman

- Arthur Kaluma

- Ryan Kalkbrenner

Under-16

*

Under-12

*

Under-8

*

Under-4

*

HALFTIME:

Under-16

*

Under-12

*

Under-8

*

Under-4

*

FINAL:

