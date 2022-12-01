How to Watch, Preview: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 7 Creighton Bluejays

The No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns welcome the No. 7 ranked Creighton Bluejays to the Moody Center Thursday evening. This will mark the second big test for the Longhorns, after cruising against the Gonzaga Bulldogs 93-74 back on Nov. 16th.

Texas is off to a fast start at (5-0) most recently handling UT-Rio Grande Valley 91-54. The Longhorns are led by three guards scoring in double figures; Tyrese Hunter 16.2 points per game, Marcus Carr 14.8 points per game, and Sir' Jabari Rice 11.4 points per game. Texas also is holding opponents to an impressive 52.8 points per game.

Texas will face Creighton in a top-ten showdown as part of the Big East-Big 12 Challenge. So far the conferences have split the matchups at two apiece. The most surprising result was Marquette routing the No. 6 ranked Baylor Bears 96-70. This matchup provides the Longhorns another vital opportunity to pick up a marquee win against the No. 7 ranked Bluejays.

The No. 2 ranking is the highest ranking the program has received in the top 25 since the Longhorns were ranked No. 1 in the 2009-10 season under coach Rick Barnes. Texas still has to face No. 16 ranked Illinois in New York, and No. 13 ranked Tennessee on the road.

The Bluejays enter the game with a 6-1 record after wrapping their trip up in Maui over the holidays. The Bluejays placed 2nd in the Maui Invitational with wins over No. 21 Texas Tech and No. 9 Arkansas. In the championship game, they also suffered a heartbreaking loss to No. 14 Arizona 81-79.

Creighton so far this season has all five starters averaging at least 12 points per game. Star center Ryan Kalkbrenner will be a player to watch leading the squad with 16.1 points per game.

Texas will have its hands full with one of the best offensive scoring teams in the country. The Longhorns have shown however that this might be their best team in the last decade. Head coach Chris Beard and the Longhorns will be looking to make a statement on national television Thursday night.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns' matchup against the Bluejays Thursday evening.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Creighton Bluejays

Date/Time: Thursday, December 1st at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Moody Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -6.5

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: Texas - 280, Creighton plus 230

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); Sirius XM channel 199 or 201 and SXM App channel 953.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.