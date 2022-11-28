Longhorns Rise to No. 2 in AP Poll Ahead of Non-Conference Bout vs. No. 7 Creighton

The falling dominoes of the college basketball world have benefited the Texas Longhorns.

Per the release of the Week 4 AP Top 25 on Monday, Texas is now the No. 2 team in the country. It's the highest ranking the program has received in the top 25 since the Longhorns were ranked No. 1 in the 2009-10 season under coach Rick Barnes.

The Longhorns (5-0) rose up to No. 4 in the rankings after a 93-74 win over the then-No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 16. Teams previously ranked ahead of Texas like the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears have all dropped games, allowing the Longhorns to move up.

Texas received eight first-place votes in the Week 4 rankings, while the No. 1 Houston Cougars received 45 first-place votes.

Other Big 12 teams in the rankings include No. 6 Baylor, No. 9 Kansas and the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones.

Now with their highest ranking of the Chris Beard era, the Longhorns will prep for a pivotal non-conference bout vs. the No. 7 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at Moody Center Thursday as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

