Longhorns Fall Apart in Second Half vs. Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns' three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night.

The Texans Longhorns were looking to put together their fourth-straight win on Tuesday night when they traveled to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum.

Unfortunately for the Horns, their magic finally ran out, as they fell to the Cyclones 78-67

In his return to Ames, former Cyclone and current Longhorn Tyrese Hunter helped lead the way for Texas, scoring 10 points, though he only hit 3 of 11 from the field. 

Big men Christian Bishop and Dylan Disu also added 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Marcus Carr scored 11 points from his guard spot. 

As a team, the Longhorns actually shot rather well, despite the low score, hitting 46 percent of their shots, but just 4 of 17 from three. 

For the Cyclones, Jaren Holmes, Caleb Grill, and Gabe Kalscher, combined for 54 points. Holmes finished as the game's high scorer with 21.

Following the matchup with Iowa State, the Longhorns will stay on the road for their next contest, traveling east to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. 

After that, they return home to the Moody Center, for their second matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

