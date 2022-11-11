Longhorns Breeze Past Houston Christian, Get Set for Bout with No. 2 Gonzaga

The No. 12 Texas Longhorns look ready for one of the biggest games of their season.

Ahead of a pivotal non-conference home matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Wednesday, the Longhorns first had some business to handle against the Houston Christian Huskies at Moody Center Thursday night.

And even despite some ice-cold shooting from deep and hiccups on offense, the Longhorns (2-0) dominated on the defensive end en route to a 82-31 win over the Huskies (0-2).

The Longhorns were an abysmal 3 of 22 from deep, as their first 3-point make didn't come until the 13-minute mark of the second half, as Sir'Jabari Rice finally broke the cold spell. However, 15 first-half turnovers by the Huskies -- who finished with 21 total giveaways for the game -- made the contest over before it began.

Led by freshman highlight-reel Dillon Mitchell, Texas commanded the glass to the tune of 21 offensive rebounds. Mitchell had eight of these on his own, as he finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and a block.

The Longhorns quickly jumped out to a 16-0 start. The Huskies didn't buy their first bucket until the 13:17 mark of the first half.

Mitchell had one of Texas' early play-of-the-year candidates, as Longhorns guard Marcus Carr found him on a highlight lob after freezing his defender.

Mitchell had a handful of impressive dunks the rest of the way, continuing to show Texas fans why he was so highly-coveted coming out of Montverde Academy based on pure athleticism.

The Longhorns ended the half on a 7-0 run and led 39-12 headed into the locker room. The defensive dominance continued into the second half. The Huskies got the first bucket coming out of the break, but the Horns kept their foot on the break on drives to the paint despite some cold shooting from deep.

Texas built a 59-point lead in the second half and turned the game into shooting practice, consistently getting wide open looks as the team blew past Huskie defenders.

The Longhorns now look toward their non-conference bout with Gonzaga on Thursday.

