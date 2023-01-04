No. 6 Longhorns vs. Kansas State: Live In-Game Updates
The No. 6 Texas Longhorns return home Tuesday evening to battle the Kansas State Wildcats at Moody Center.
Texas (12-1) earned a hard-fought victory 70-69 win on the road Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners. Kansas State (12-1) is also coming off an impressive 82-76 win over the No. 24-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers in overtime on Saturday.
Both teams enter this heavy-weight tilt with a lot of momentum. The Longhorns enter the matchup on a six-game winning streak and haven’t lost a game for almost a month. The Wildcats also are on a six-game winning streak with their lone loss being in late November against the Butler Bulldogs.
Kansas State is led by Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson, who is averaging a team-leading 17.7 points per game. However, guard Marquis Nowell led the way in Saturday's win, as he recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Texas guards Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter will be tested to try to slow down the Wildcat's elite backcourt.
Live updates will appear below at tip-off.
***
Under-16
The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first three minutes behind a balanced scoring attack from the starters. Tyrese Hunter was the only Longhorn on the board after nailing an early 3-pointer
Under-12
