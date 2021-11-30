Texas Keeps Its Winning Streak Rolling vs. Sam Houston

Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    Texas Longhorns Cruise Past Sam Houston in Their 'Old Home'

    Marcus Carr led the way for the Longhorns as they won their fourth straight game since falling to Gonzaga
    The Texas Longhorns played their first game at Gregory Gymnasium since 1977 and defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats, 73-57, on Monday night in Austin.

    Texas (5-1) went into the game as the No. 7 team in the country, and one of three Big 12 teams in the Top 10 of the latest AP Top 25.

    The Longhorns took a 10-point lead, 38-28, into halftime and never looked back, building a near 20-point lead in the final 10 minutes of the second half. Marcus Carr led three Longhorns in double figures with 19 points, while Andrew Jones had 14 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 points. Jones also had four rebounds and four steals. Timmy Allen had 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

    Texas had one of the best shooting performances of the season, firing 54.5 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the 3-point line.

    Savion Flagg led Sam Houston (2-5) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Javion May and Demarkus Lampley each scored 11 points and Jaden Ray added 10 points. May also had eight rebounds.

    Gregory Gymnasium served as the home for Texas basketball for 46 years before the Longhorns moved into the Erwin Center after the 1976-77 season. The game was played in front of a students-only crowd and featured a Texas-branded court in a gym where the Texas volleyball team plays its home games. Gregory Gym also serves as the home recreational sports for Texas students.

    Head coach Chris Beard wore designer Nike sneakers for the occasion.

    Texas will host UT-Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Erwin Center. The Vaqueros will be the second WAC team the Longhorns will play this week. After that, the Longhorns head to Seton Hall on Dec. 9 to face the Pirates in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

