No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 17 TCU: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at Moody Center on Thursday in a highly-anticipated ranked Big 12 battle.

The Longhorns (13-2) are coming off an impressive defensive performance in a 56-46 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. The team continues to adjust after the official firing of coach Chris Beard on Thursday.

The Horned Frogs (13-2) have had three single-digit finishes to begin Big 12 play, which included a 69-67 loss to the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Texas went 2-1 against TCU last season. The Longhorns' only loss to the Frogs was a 65-60 defeat in the quarterfinal of the Big 12 Tournament, as Texas blew a 20-point lead and missed out on an opportunity to win back-to-back conference titles.

However, the other two matchups were double-digit wins for Texas, as the Longhorns had the Frogs in hand for all three meetings if not for that colossal second-half collapse in Kansas City.

Now, both teams will be looking to gain a significant foothold in the conference with a ranked win Wednesday night.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

***

Starters for Texas

- Timmy Allen

- Dylan Disu

- Tyrese Hunter

- Marcus Carr

-Dillon Mitchell

Starters for TCU

- Mike Miles Jr.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr.

- Damion Baugh

- Chuck O'Bannon Jr.

- Emanuel Miller

Under-16

Mitchell got the scoring started with a layup inside before O'Bannon Jr. had a vicious slam in transition off the steal.

Emanuel Miller nailed a triple to give TCU a 5-4 lead at the 16-minute mark.

Under-12

The Moody Center erupted after a wild sequence that saw Baugh miss a wide-open dunk which led to a lob from Hunter to Mitchell for the slam.

But the Longhorns continued to struggle with early turnovers, as Miles sailed in for an open transistion layup before Brock Cunningham hit a mid-range jumper. TCU led 13-10 at the 12-minute mark.

Under-8

The Frogs built a 21-11 lead after an 8-1 run, but Allen stopped the bleeding momentarily with a baseline jumper.

But TCU had put together a 14-3 run to take a 27-13 lead with 7:26 left in the first half.

Under-4

The Frogs continued to build momentum, as JaKobe Coles nailed an open three from the top of the key before Xavier Cork had a vicious put-back dunk.

Disu provided a much-needed momentum boost at the end of the half with a block and tip-in, but the Frogs kept Texas at bay and ended a 7-0 run with a late layup from Lampkin Jr.

HALFTIME: TCU 42, Texas 29

Under-16



Behind baskets from Disu and Allen, the Longhorns cut the lead to single digits before O'Bannon Jr. made a momentum-killing triple.



But Mitchell had a vicious dunk to swing some of that momentum in Texas' favor, though the Horns still trailed 47-37 at the 16-minute mark.

Under-12



The Longhorns had out-scored TCU 18-7 to begin the second half once the 12-minute mark hit. This run was highlighted by eight points from Allen, as TCU led 49-47.



Under-8



But right as the 12-minute mark passed, the Frogs made their run, as O'Bannon Jr. hit another big triple before Miller got five quick points to stretch the lead back to 10.



Under-4



Jabari Rice hit a two-point jumper, a triple and followed it up with a successful and-one sequence before Disu got free inside for a layup to make it a 63-57 lead for the Frogs.

FINAL:

