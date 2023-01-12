Skip to main content

No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 17 TCU: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns aim for a major win in the early stages of Big 12 play when they host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday.

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at Moody Center on Thursday in a highly-anticipated ranked Big 12 battle.

The Longhorns (13-2) are coming off an impressive defensive performance in a 56-46 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. The team continues to adjust after the official firing of coach Chris Beard on Thursday.

The Horned Frogs (13-2) have had three single-digit finishes to begin Big 12 play, which included a 69-67 loss to the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Texas went 2-1 against TCU last season. The Longhorns' only loss to the Frogs was a 65-60 defeat in the quarterfinal of the Big 12 Tournament, as Texas blew a 20-point lead and missed out on an opportunity to win back-to-back conference titles.

However, the other two matchups were double-digit wins for Texas, as the Longhorns had the Frogs in hand for all three meetings if not for that colossal second-half collapse in Kansas City.

Now, both teams will be looking to gain a significant foothold in the conference with a ranked win Wednesday night.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

***

Starters for Texas

- Timmy Allen

- Dylan Disu

- Tyrese Hunter

- Marcus Carr

-Dillon Mitchell

Starters for TCU

- Mike Miles Jr.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr.

- Damion Baugh

- Chuck O'Bannon Jr.

- Emanuel Miller

Under-16

Mitchell got the scoring started with a layup inside before O'Bannon Jr. had a vicious slam in transition off the steal.

Emanuel Miller nailed a triple to give TCU a 5-4 lead at the 16-minute mark.

Under-12

The Moody Center erupted after a wild sequence that saw Baugh miss a wide-open dunk which led to a lob from Hunter to Mitchell for the slam.

But the Longhorns continued to struggle with early turnovers, as Miles sailed in for an open transistion layup before Brock Cunningham hit a mid-range jumper. TCU led 13-10 at the 12-minute mark.

Under-8

The Frogs built a 21-11 lead after an 8-1 run, but Allen stopped the bleeding momentarily with a baseline jumper.

But TCU had put together a 14-3 run to take a 27-13 lead with 7:26 left in the first half.

Under-4

The Frogs continued to build momentum, as JaKobe Coles nailed an open three from the top of the key before Xavier Cork had a vicious put-back dunk.

Disu provided a much-needed momentum boost at the end of the half with a block and tip-in, but the Frogs kept Texas at bay and ended a 7-0 run with a late layup from Lampkin Jr.

HALFTIME: TCU 42, Texas 29

Under-16

Behind baskets from Disu and Allen, the Longhorns cut the lead to single digits before O'Bannon Jr. made a momentum-killing triple.

But Mitchell had a vicious dunk to swing some of that momentum in Texas' favor, though the Horns still trailed 47-37 at the 16-minute mark.

Under-12

The Longhorns had out-scored TCU 18-7 to begin the second half once the 12-minute mark hit. This run was highlighted by eight points from Allen, as TCU led 49-47.

Under-8

But right as the 12-minute mark passed, the Frogs made their run, as O'Bannon Jr. hit another big triple before Miller got five quick points to stretch the lead back to 10.

Under-4

Jabari Rice hit a two-point jumper, a triple and followed it up with a successful and-one sequence before Disu got free inside for a layup to make it a 63-57 lead for the Frogs.

FINAL:

