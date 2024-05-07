Former Texas Longhorns Transfer Rowan Brumbaugh Finds New Home
AUSTIN -- Every member of the Texas Longhorns' 2023 Elite Eight team except for reserve forward Cole Bott is officially gone after Dillon Mitchell and Tyrese Hunter entered the transfer portal last month.
Mitchell is still undecided while Hunter has since committed to Memphis. Now, one former Longhorn has found a new home via the portal as well.
Former Texas guard Rowan Brumbaugh redshirted for the Longhorns during the 2022-23 season before transferring to Georgetown, but is now headed for his third team in three years.
Per reports Monday from On3's Joe Tipton, Brumbaugh is headed back south to play for the Tulane Green Wave.
Brumbaugh originally committed to Northwestern as a four-star recruit out of Northfield, Mass. in the 2023 class but decommited and instead chose Chris Beard and the Longhorns. Brumbaugh was expected to take on a larger role this past season, but the firing of Beard in Oct. 2022 likely played a role in his decision to transfer since that's who recruited him.
Once at Georgetown, Brumbaugh was able to show what he could do against elite Big East talent, though the Hoyas finished with a 9-23 overall record. He had some notable performances en route to averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31 games and 20 starts. He also reached double figures in scoring 14 times.