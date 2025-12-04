North Texas vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for AAC Championship
The AAC Championship game is set for Friday and the only ranked team in the matchup is expected to lose. North Texas will enter its matchup against No. 24 Tulane as a 2.5-point road favorite. The visiting team’s quarterback play has made it incredibly hard to beat.
Drew Mestemaker leads the FBS with 3,835 passing yards and is completing more than 70 percent of his passes. North Texas’ quarterback has helped power the nation’s top scoring offense. Can the Green Wave match the Mean Green’s aerial attack?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
North Texas vs. Tulane Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Texas: -2.5 (-114)
- Tulane: +2.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- North Texas: -137
- Tulane: +114
Total: 66.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
North Texas vs. Tulane How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- North Texas: 11-1
- Tulane: 10-2
North Texas vs. Tulane Key Players to Watch
North Texas
Drew Mestemaker: Mestemaker has thrown for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns with no picks over his previous three games. He also ran for one score during that stretch. Mestemaker has thrown for more than 300 yards in five games this season. He hardly turns the ball over and will likely get plenty of free reign to let it fly against a Tulane defense that excels against the run.
Tulane
Jake Retzlaff: Retzlaff has been one of college football’s best dual-threat quarterbacks this season. He’s thrown for 14 touchdowns and rushed for 14 as well. Retzlaff leads Tulane in rushing yards (561) and will likely need to use his legs against the AAC’s top pass defense.
North Texas vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
North Texas is one of the best teams in the country against the spread. The Mean Green have covered in 10 of their 12 games. Only former No. 24 South Florida and Western Michigan have stopped them from covering this season.
North Texas is 4-1 against the spread on the road this season. While one team just inside the top 25 has beaten the Mean Green, South Florida has a strong enough rushing attack to negate how good North Texas is against the pass. Tulane doesn’t.
The Green Wave are 6-6 against the spread and have failed to cover in three straight home games. Bank on the favorites winning and covering in this title game.
PICK: North Texas -2.5 (-114 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.