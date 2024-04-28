Texas Longhorns' Air Force Transfer Target Rytis Petraitis Announces Decision
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns went guard-heavy to begin their portal spree but still need to add more to the frontcourt. They'll have to continue looking after Sunday's latest news.
Per an announcement on his X (Twitter) account, Air Force transfer Rytis Petraitis has committed to Cal, choosing the Golden Bears over Texas. The Arlington, Texas native visited the Forty Acres earlier this month, but is now deciding to take his talents out west instead of coming back to his home state.
This past season, Petraitis led Air Force in points (15.7), rebounds (6.3), assists (3.7), blocks (0.9) and steals (1.6). Safe to say he was a do-it-all player for the Falcons, and the Longhorns clearly recognized this.
Air Force finished last in the Mountain West regular-season standings, but had some big wins, most notably a shocking 90-58 road win at UNLV on Jan. 23. In the win, Petraitis posted the second-ever triple-double in Air Force history with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He added three blocks and two steals in what was a dominant performance from the Falcons.
The Longhorns and coach Rodney Terry would've certainly loved to add Petraitis to the fold, but it's possible a larger role awaits him at Cal.
The Golden Bears had some Austin/Longhorn connections last season. Former Longhorns Devin Askew and Jaylon Tyson played at Cal in 2023 along with Austin native Keonte Kennedy.