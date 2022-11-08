Skip to main content

No 12 Texas Longhorns vs. UTEP Miners: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns begin the 2022-23 season and the second year of the Chris Beard era on Monday night against the UTEP Miners.

AUSTIN -- The No. 12 Texas Longhorns ring in the 2022-23 season and the new Moody Center on Monday night by welcoming the UTEP Miners to Austin.

The Horns are currently a 21.5-point favorite in a game where they are expected to come away with a lopsided win. But coach Chris Beard is hardly taking the Miners for granted.

"UTEP's really good," Beard said Sunday. "I'm concerned about this game, and I think our players understand what's at stake, too."

The Miners are led by coach Joe Golding, who enters his second year as the head man in El Paso.

Golding was the head coach of the Abilene Christian team that upset third-seeded Texas 53-52 in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2021. The Wildcats defense held the Longhorns to a season-low point total, as Golding’s defensive scheme hounded a talented Texas team that saw three players get selected in the NBA Draft a few months later.

Though Longhorns wing Brock Cunningham is the only player still on the roster from that 2021 team, Texas will look to overcome some demons against another Golding-led team.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

Starters for Texas:

-

-

-

-

-

Starters for UTEP:

-

-

-

-

-

Under-16

*

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

A5FCA448-634B-4451-9E87-E6A3629BFC7B
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns vs. UTEP: 3 Things to Watch For in Season Opener

The Texas Longhorns begin the 2022-23 season Monday night against the UTEP Miners.

By Zach Dimmitt
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders' Breakout Season 'Huge For Our Offense'

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised the progress of tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Stojaković
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković Announces College Decision

Andrej Stojaković made an official visit to the Texas Longhorns facilities on the weekend of Sept. 9 and was joined by his father, Peja Stojaković. But the son the ex-NBA sharpshooter will be taking his talents elsewhere.

By Zach Dimmitt

Under-12

*

Under-8

*

Under-4

*

HALFTIME

*

Under-16

*

Under-12

*

Under-8

*

Under-4

*

FINAL:

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

A5FCA448-634B-4451-9E87-E6A3629BFC7B
Men's Basketball

Longhorns vs. UTEP: 3 Things to Watch For in Season Opener

The Texas Longhorns begin the 2022-23 season Monday night against the UTEP Miners.

By Zach Dimmitt
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders' Breakout Season 'Huge For Our Offense'

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised the progress of tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Stojaković
Men's Basketball

Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković Announces College Decision

Andrej Stojaković made an official visit to the Texas Longhorns facilities on the weekend of Sept. 9 and was joined by his father, Peja Stojaković. But the son the ex-NBA sharpshooter will be taking his talents elsewhere.

By Zach Dimmitt
jamel-johnson
Recruiting

Elite 2023 Longhorns Safety Jamel Johnson Decommits

Texas lost its first commitment of the 2023 class on Monday.

By Matt Galatzan
Anthony Hill
Recruiting

SI99 Texas Target Anthony Hill Back on the Market | Longhorns Recruiting Tracker

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
steve sarkisian 111
Football

Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Admits He Needs to 'Keep Digging' Despite Win vs. Kansas State

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian isn't satisfied after a huge road win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19369239
Football

Texas Back In AP Rankings Following Road Win Over Kansas State

The Longhorns are back in the AP Top-25 following Saturday's win over Kansas State.

By Cole Thompson
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns Have Confidence 'To Go Play With Anybody' After Kansas State Win

Steve Sarkisian discussed the Kansas State win and how the team bounced back after the Oklahoma State loss.

By Connor Zimmerlee