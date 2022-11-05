Skip to main content

Longhorns Land Commitment from 2023 In-State Talent Ron Holland

The Texas Longhorns landed a major commitment from Duncanville forward Ron Holland on Saturday.

The Texas Longhorns are set to begin the 2022-23 season on Monday. But right before they prepare for the present, they’ve now geared up in a major way for the future.

Texas landed a commitment from an in-state talent Saturday, as Duncanville (Dallas) forward Ron Holland announced his pledge to the program on social media. He’s the first and long-awaited commitment for the Longhorns in the class of 2023.

Holland had been deciding between the UCLA Bruins and Arkansas Razorbacks. His high school teammate, guard Anthony Black, is set to begin his freshman season with the Razorbacks after facing Texas in an exhibition on Oct. 29. Arkansas was seen an interesting lure for Holland, but he has decided to stay home.

Holland and the Duncanville Panthers turned heads on the national stage in December against top-tier program Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL). Going up against current Texas forward Dillon Mitchell, the Panthers used a game-winning 3-pointer to defeat Montverde 67-66 at the Hoophall West event in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Holland tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the win.

No. 12 Texas begins the 2022-23 season on Monday at the Moody Center against the UTEP Miners.

