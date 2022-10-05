Skip to main content

Longhorns 2023 Hoops Target Wesley Yates Announces Commitment Decision

The Texas Longhorns have been searching for their first commitment in the class of 2023.

The Texas Longhorns were in the running for one of the top players in the 2023 class. But on Wednesday, 2023 Beaumont United (Beaumont, TX) guard Wesley Yates announced his commitment to the Washington Huskies. 

The 6-4, 200-pound guard had been receiving interest from a slew of elite programs, but has his list cut down to nine headed into decision day on Wednesday. He was deciding between Baylor, Gonzaga, Texas, Houston, Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Stanford, and Washington.

Yates made an official visit to Austin on Sept. 3 but stopped by during early August as well to take in the scenes at the new Moody Center.

Yates could've been the first commitment in the class of 2023 for the Longhorns. 

Yates has had a productive three years with Beaumont as he enters his senior season. He's averaged 13.3 points, three rebounds, 1.7 assists. and an impressive 2.3 steals per game through three seasons of play. 

Despite losing out on Yates, Texas coach Chris Beard is staying busy on the recruiting trail. He's set to visit a handful of elite recruits on Wednesday. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arch Manning
Play
Football

Longhorns Ranked No. 3 Overall in Latest Sports Illustrated Recruiting Rankings

Sarkisian and his staff continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19155954
Play
Football

Sooners Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Sooners aren’t certain who their quarterback will be this week, but they still have plenty of weapons to throw at Texas.

By Matthew Postins
xavier worthy 2
Play
Football

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Texas vs. Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins

Texas begins the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against the UTEP Miners.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Arch Manning
Football

Longhorns Ranked No. 3 Overall in Latest Sports Illustrated Recruiting Rankings

Sarkisian and his staff continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19155954
Football

Sooners Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Sooners aren’t certain who their quarterback will be this week, but they still have plenty of weapons to throw at Texas.

By Matthew Postins
xavier worthy 2
Football

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Texas vs. Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Manning Returning to Austin for Iowa State

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
dshawn jamison ryan watts
Football

Longhorns Up in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

Texas gets a nudge up in the rankings entering the Red River Rivalry game with Oklahoma on Saturday.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_16934730
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian: 'We Can't Harbor Our Past' Ahead of Red River Rivalry

Sarkisian talked about recent struggles against Oklahoma and how the team will be prepared come Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
steve sarkisian 2111
Football

'Just Another Opponent' or Not? Longhorns Have Varying Messages for Oklahoma

The Red River Showdown holds meaning that most other rivalries in college football can't match. Still, some Texas Longhorns players have different approaches headed into Saturday's game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian Gushes About Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables' Defensive Mind

After two decades of strong defensive play, Brent Venables now has a chance to beating Texas as a head coach with Oklahoma.

By Cole Thompson