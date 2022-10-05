Longhorns 2023 Hoops Target Wesley Yates Announces Commitment Decision

The Texas Longhorns were in the running for one of the top players in the 2023 class. But on Wednesday, 2023 Beaumont United (Beaumont, TX) guard Wesley Yates announced his commitment to the Washington Huskies.

The 6-4, 200-pound guard had been receiving interest from a slew of elite programs, but has his list cut down to nine headed into decision day on Wednesday. He was deciding between Baylor, Gonzaga, Texas, Houston, Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Stanford, and Washington.

Yates made an official visit to Austin on Sept. 3 but stopped by during early August as well to take in the scenes at the new Moody Center.

Yates could've been the first commitment in the class of 2023 for the Longhorns.

Yates has had a productive three years with Beaumont as he enters his senior season. He's averaged 13.3 points, three rebounds, 1.7 assists. and an impressive 2.3 steals per game through three seasons of play.

Despite losing out on Yates, Texas coach Chris Beard is staying busy on the recruiting trail. He's set to visit a handful of elite recruits on Wednesday.

Texas begins the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against the UTEP Miners.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.