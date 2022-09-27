Skip to main content

Longhorns to Host Elite SEC Foe in Charity Exhibition Game

The Texas Longhorns will get quite the warmup prior to the start of the season.

The Texas Longhorns will face an old Southwest Conference rival in October, though it'll only count for bragging rights. 

Texas will host the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Moody Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. C.T. for a charity exhibition game, the program announced Tuesday. 

All sales and proceeds from the game - which will be the first-ever public event for Texas basketball at the new venue - will go to Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, two organizations that support social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas, respectively.

The Razorbacks and Longhorns are all too familiar with each other dating back to the days of the Southwest Conference 

Under coach Eric Musselman, the Razorbacks are a consistently elite program that has made it to back-to-back Elite Eights over the past two NCAA tournaments.

Though the charity game won't count toward the all-time records, Texas has faced Arkansas 101 times, the seventh-most meetings the Horns have had with any other school in program history.

But it's the Razorbacks who lead the all-time series 58-43, though Texas got the last laugh in 2018, which saw the Horns and coach Shaka Smart come away with a 73-71 win in overtime. 

The charity game on Oct. 29 will no doubt be full of history, but will also represent a time for two programs to come together to make a difference. 

Texas begins the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against the UTEP Miners.

