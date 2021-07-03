Longhorns QB1? Maalik Murphy Is "Ready" For The Challenge

LOS ANGELES - Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has put together a very impressive class since taking over the program in January, with the Longhorns sitting with 14 verbal commitments through July 2.

At the head of that list is 2022 Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, who was one of the top competitors at the Elite 11 Finals this week.

And if you ask him, the best could still be ahead for the burnt orange and white.

"I feel like we could do some big things," Murphy said in an exclusive interview with LonghornsCountry.com "We're still building. You know that it never stops."

More than just the quarterback on the 2022 class for the Longhorns, however, Murphy is also one of its top recruiters, with the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder taking particular pride in his ability to lure top prospects from around the country to the 40 Acres.

"I recruit every single day," Murphy said. "You can ask anybody. I'm probably the best recruiter in the nation. I put in countless hours. Up late talking to my guys, up early talking to my guys, trying to get them at the University of Texas with me."

So why does Murphy take so much pride in his ability to recruit?

Simple, he wants to win -- something he hasn't gotten to do a lot of for the Cavaliers, thanks to the relative lack of talent surrounding him on the roster.

In order to accomplish that at a high level in Austin, he will have to help Sarkisian and company land the type of big fish that have, for the most part, eluded the program in recent years.

"I've always wanted to play with highly-rated players around me because I've never had that. I've never had super great talent around me on my team or anything like that. So, I just really want that for myself and want that for the people around me."

Brooks Austin - Sports Illustrated

Murphy is just one of 20 elite quarterbacks in the Elite 11 Finals. But he also might arguably be the most solid with his commitment to his program.

Why?

His connection with the coaching staff... especially new quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, who came with Sarkisian to Austin from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"Definitely the connection between me and the coaches," Murphy said. "We have a great connection. We talk every day. I talk with my quarterback coach every day, Coach Milwee. So we have a very good understanding of who we are as people and who we are together, and what we could do together."

Now that he is the leader of the pack for the Longhorns 2022 class, the pressure on Murphy will be higher than it he has likely ever experienced.

After all, being the starting quarterback at the University of Texas was already one of the most polarizing jobs in all of college sports. And with a quarterback whisperer like Sarkisian now in the equation, that pressure will be amped up to 11.

Ever confident, however, Murphy is ready for the challenge.

"You know, talking to coach Sark, hearing all the things that are going to come with being a quarterback for him and his program... it's a big task, but I'm ready to take it on," Murphy said.

And he'll get that chance soon enough.

