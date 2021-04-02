NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
What's New Longhorns Coach Chris Beard's History On The Recruiting Trail?

What can Texas Fans expect New Texas Longhorns Men's Basketball Coach Chris Beard as a Recruiter?
On Thursday, Texas announced that it had hired former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard to be the new leader of the men’s basketball program.

Aside from the X’s and O’s of being a head coach who completely revived Texas Tech's program, Beard has also demonstrated a knack for recruiting elite talent throughout his career.

Most recently and notably, Beard picked up some star talent in the transfer portal last year (Mac McClung and Marcus Santos-Silva). Beard's regular recruiting was just as successful; he brought on four-stars Davide Moretti, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Terrence Shannon and Micah Peavy.

READ MORE: New Texas Coach Beard 'Thrilled and Excited' to Join Longhorns

READ MORE: Shaka Shade?: Ex-Texas Coach Pokes Longhorns In Marquette Presser

Furthermore, he added these recruits alongside impressive three-stars including Tyreek Smith, Kevin McCullar and Kyler Edwards.

On the court, the talent Beard recruited developed quickly, allowing him to go 112-55 during his time in Lubbock. Beard’s record includes an Elite Eight appearance in 2018 and a National Championship appearance in 2019 (85-77 loss to Virginia).

Texas Tech's success has allowed some of Beard's recruits to break into the NBA, with 2019's No. 6 overall pick Jarrett Culver and 2020 second-round pick Jahmi'us Ramsey being drafted into the league in back-to-back seasons.

Now with the resources and the prestige of the University of Texas behind him, Beard's ability to recruit elite talent and develop players into NBA stars should continue to shine.

CONTINUE READING: Former Longhorn Chris Ogden Joining Chris Beard in Austin

How far can Beard take the Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

