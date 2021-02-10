2022 West Coast Star QB To Visit Longhorns

Since Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian took over the program in early January, elite 2022 Junipero Serra quarterback Maalik Murphy has been one of the top targets on the program's board.

The Longhorns, who had already offered Murphy under the Tom Herman regime, re-upped their interest in the 6-foot-4 225-pound pro-style quarterback on January 29th.

Now, according to a report from Nick Harris of 247sports, Murphy is set to take a visit to Austin to visit the Longhorns next Monday.

Murphy will not be permitted to have contact with the coaching staff due to the rules of the recruiting dead period but will be able to tour the campus, as well as the city of Austin during his visit.

Often compared to Cam Newton and Jamies Winston on the field, Murphy has the size, strength, arm talent, and accuracy to go up against any other quarterback in the class, but, also has the mobility to go along with his size and frame as well.

Murphy also has the leadership qualities and off-the-field work ethic that can be all too rare to find in a 17-year-old and, by all accounts, could challenge for the number one spot at the position before the cycle is over.

At this point in his recruitment, Murphy holds offers from nearly every major program in the country, including Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, LSU, USC, and many more.

Given the reaction of the hiring of Sarkisian, as well as the coach's history of success with quarterbacks and numerous west coast connections, could Murphy the next Longhorn quarterback commit?

The foundation is there, the next step will be in Sarkisian's hands.