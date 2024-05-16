2024 WR/TE Outlook: How Steve Sarkisian Reloaded Texas Longhorns Pass-Catching Unit
As the final pass to Adonai Mitchell dropped to the ground, ending the 2023 Texas Longhorns season at the hands of the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl, the off-season began for Steve Sarkisian and the program.
The biggest question among Texas fans, and possibly even the staff, was how they were going to replace the talented pass-catching group that brought the Longhorns so much success in the past year.
The Longhorns came into the off-season knowing that they were going to lose the likes of Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, Jatavion Sanders, and Jordan Whittington to the NFL Draft, but it may be hard to grasp just how much talent the Longhorns are losing.
In fact, the 2024 draft was the first time in 15 years that a team had four pass catchers drafted with one of them taken in the first round. Oddly enough, both Texas and Washington accomplished this feat, with Rome Odunze and Worthy representing each team in the first round.
The last time this happened, North Carolina’s Hakeem Nicks headlined a 2009 draft that featured two receivers and two tight ends leaving the Tar Heels for the NFL.
The loss of talent was unprecedented in the college football world, and there was genuine concern about how Sarkisian would replace the group he had created in 2023. The quartet caught 68% of the team's passes last year and accounted for over 3000 yards combined. No team in college football, barring possibly Washington or LSU who lost two receivers in the first round, had to replace more talent in the receiving game heading into the transfer portal.
Sarkisian, however, seemed to have a plan since before the season even ended, as he acted fast in the portal. Even before the Sugar Bowl kicked off, Sarkisian had brought a familiar face to the 40 Acres. Matthew Golden, Houston’s electric kick-returning speedster, committed to the Longhorns on December 16th. Golden’s year was generally quiet, only amassing 404 receiving yards, but two of his six touchdowns and 88 yards came against the Longhorns in a near upset in Houston.
One month later, Sarkisian had found a new big three through the portal, and there was one common theme with all of them. From Oregon State, Sarkisian brought in the 5’8 Silas Bolden, the Beavers top receiver in 2023 and the most experienced player in the new-look receiving room. Bolden is likely the most under-the-radar transfer between Golden and former Alabama wideout Isaiah Bond, but his speed and field-stretching ability make him extremely valuable. Bolden’s 153 yards and two touchdown performance against Utah was arguably the best skill player performance by a Beaver in the last five years, and his ceiling, along with his experience, make him a great match for Sarkisian and Co.
Bond, however, was the big name player of the portal season for the Longhorns. Rated as the No. 1 receiver in the transfer portal by 247Sports, and the fourth highest player, Bond was a homerun acquisition by Sarkisian, marking the second straight year Texas has reeled in the top transfer wide receiver after bringing in Mitchell in 2023. Bond was deemed the third fastest player in college football by 247 (starting to see a pattern?) and is most known for his infamous 4th and 31 catch to lift Alabama over Auburn last season. The buzz couldn’t be higher for the junior wide receiver who could become a first round pick in next year’s draft.
Joining Bond from Alabama is Amari Niblack, the team's starting tight end from the past season. Sarkisian picked apart the pass catchers after Saban’s retirement, and Niblack was the highest rated tight end to enter the portal. Niblack was the Crimson Tide’s third-leading receiver in 2023 and scored against the Longhorns in their week two meeting. Niblack is built similarly to Sanders and can bring a seem-breaking speed and height combination that Quinn Ewers loved in his past tight end.
But one must not forget about the players already on the 40 Acres last season. Though both saw limited playing time, now sophomores Deandre Moore and Johntay Cook will see much more playing time without the veterans in front of them. Both undersized speedsters, Cook saw more snaps as a freshman, as he entered as the higher rated recruit, but both players have impressed in spring games and limited playing time. Expect the two, as well as five star freshman Ryan Wingo, to compete with the aforementioned transfers for targets.
Lastly, senior tight end Gunnar Helm returned for one more season under Sarkisian and will bring blocking and veteran leadership to the Longhorn’s offense. Helm, who caught 14 passes for 192 yards last season, will likely be the early down starter, while Niblack comes in for obvious passing downs.
Even without mentioning redshirt freshman Ryan Niblett, senior Juan Davis, or a 2024 class with four other pass catchers, Texas has eight receivers and tight ends that could all realistically see meaningful playing time, and that’s not even mentioning the runningback position being involved in the passing game.
Sarkisian took a position group with a number of shortcomings and made it arguably the deepest position on the team in just a matter of months. With 3,000 yards of offense to replace, there should be no problem getting every player involved in Austin next year.