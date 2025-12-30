Jadan Baugh Isn't The Only Florida Gator In Portal Limbo That Texas Should Target

With the end of the year quickly approaching, so does the beginning of the 2026 transfer portal window. From Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, college football programs around the country will attempt to sustain or improve their roster at every level of the sport.

The 2026 transfer portal window could be one of the more hectic periods for the Texas Longhorns. With several key veterans heading to the NFL Draft, and multiple key offensive weapons entering the portal, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff will have their hands full improving an already-very talented roster.

The Florida Gators have become one of the more intriguing programs in college football when it comes to the transfer portal. Florida running back Jadon Baugh emerged as one the top names to watch if he enters the portal, and now wide receiver Dallas Wilson has joined the list of players drawing attention in the transfer portal period.

Wilson, of course, hasn't actually entered the portal just yet. That said, after reportedly changing agencies - combined with the reports that the Gators are actively trying to "re-sign" Wilson - rumors are beginning to swirl.

And If the Longhorns are looking to bolster their wide receiver room, Wilson could be the perfect blend of size and speed to be an elite pass-catcher in offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's offense.

In his freshman year with the Gators, Wilson caught 12 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns. In Florida's win over the Longhorns during the regular season, the Tampa, Florida native exploded for 6 receptions, 111 yards, and two touchdowns.

Why the Longhorns Would Likely Pursue Wilson

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A week ago, the Texas Longhorns saw movement in their wide receiver room with DeAndre Moore Jr. entering the transfer portal. The four-star pass-catcher coming out of high school caught 38 passes for the Longhorns for a total of 532 yards and four touchdowns.

In Texas' shootout win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Moore Jr. put on a show with three touchdowns on his only three receptions of the day.

With Texas' No. 2 wide receiver entering the portal, it's safe to say that the Longhorns will be willing to spend the money necessary to land a top portal receiver.

Even with standout wide receiver Ryan Wingo likely returning for the Longhorns, another proven option on the outside would put the Texas passing attack on a completely different level.

Not to mention, Texas desperately needs a true X receiver. Particularly one that is a big-bodied downfield threat, and can win tough, contested passes.

Something that at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Wilson is tailor-made to do.

Depth at the wide receiver position has been a critical point of Sarkisian's offensive identity. With experience against SEC defenses, Wilson would likely arrive in Austin as a quick plug-and-play option.

The transfer portal window will provide the Longhorns with both a formidable challenge and a unique opportunity. With some key departures from the offense, Texas will be aggressive in identifying who can provide an explosive element for quarterback Arch Manning.

