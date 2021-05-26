'A Big Deal': Longhorns Latest To Offer Fast-Rising 2023 WR Prospect Ethan Davis

2023 Wideout Ethan Davis is exploding onto the recruiting scene, and the Texas Longhorns are the latest to take interest.

There may not be a faster rising 2023 college football prospect in the country than Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA) wide receiver recruit Ethan Davis, who has received a flurry of offers from division one programs this week.

Those offers began rolling in on Monday following his dominant performance in spring football, as well as the highlight real catches he made during that time.

The Texas Longhorns, who remain in search of elite wide receiver talent in the 2023 class, were the latest program to offer the 6-foot-5, 215-pound athlete, now giving him six total Power 5 offers in just the last three days.

“I feel amazing about it," Davis told Longhorns Country.com in an exclusive interview. "You know, my grandparents are from Texas so this is a big deal for me and my family.”

A two-sport star in both football and basketball, Davis has the potential to fill a unique role that has taken college football by storm in recent years, in that of a flex tight end/jumbo wide receiver in the mold of Florida's Kyle Pitts, who just became the highest tight end draft pick in NFL history at No. 4 overall.

That position is also something that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receiver coach Andre Coleman, are eager to fill for the Longhorns roster.

Coleman, in particular, has quickly developed a relationship with the fast-riser, hoping to add his talents to an already impressive recruiting future in store for the Longhorns.

“I haven’t spoken to coach Sark yet," Davis said. "It was coach Coleman who offered me, but he was telling me some amazing things about Texas and the facility and the coaching staff so right now I do believe he is a great head coach”

“(Coach Coleman) is great," Davis said. really did a good job explaining everything about the Texas campus, football team, and coaching staff.”

As for a timeline, Davis plans on putting together a visit list in the next few days, while other offers continue to roll in.

And While Texas wasn't the first program to offer Davis, they will certainly not be the last, with programs such as LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Georgia Tech having already extended offers his way, and other blue blood programs like Georgia sure to follow suit.

"I’ve gotten LSU, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Ole Miss," Davis said. "I plan on putting a visit list out next week."

