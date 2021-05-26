2023 Georgia Two-Sport Prospect Ethan Davis Bursts Onto Football Radar

Ethan Davis has become well known on the college basketball recruiting circuit, with early interest and multiple Division I scholarship offers to his name as part of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High School's class of 2023.

This spring, though, the wing prospect gave catching footballs another try at 6'5", 215 pounds -- and from a college projection standpoint, he may not look back.

Since the Eagles' spring practices and game wrapped up last week, with clips of production and one-handed catches now public, a flurry of college coaches have been in touch with CHHS coaches about the emerging college football prospect.

LSU kicked off the football scholarship offer slate on Monday while Kentucky, OIe Miss and Georgia Tech followed up with extensions on Tuesday. Georgia and many other programs are working to establish communication and potentially get the emerger on campus next month as the NCAA dead period is lifted.

On Wednesday morning, Steve Sarkisian and Texas joined the party.

"Feels amazing!" Davis told SI All-American. "Just picked up another one from Texas. “I feel amazing...my grandparents are from Texas so this is a big deal for me and my family.

“(Coach Andre Coleman) is great, really did a good job explaining everything about the Texas campus, football team, and coaching staff.”

The desire for a jumbo wide receiver or flex tight end is at an all-time high at both the college and NFL level. Tangible evidence in the pass-first era was just realized as Kyle Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history in April, going No. 4 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

Davis has a long way to go to get there, but from a measurables and flash standpoint, many see him well on his way.

"He is very intriguing because of the way the TE/Y is used these days," Collins Hill assistant head coach Todd Wofford said. "His size and athleticism creates mismatches. Right now he is has that same mismatch ability but his potential is off the charts."



The 2021 breakout, from a recruiting standpoint, isn't the first prep football action Davis has seen. But the offense has recently changed on campus at Collins Hill, allowing for more opportunity in the passing game.

"He played as a freshman," Wofford said. "They were Wing-T then. We opened the offense up this year and broke about every record there was.

"I told him he could be as big or bigger in football as he was on b-ball. So he gave us a shot."



As for both sports, there is plenty to be decided from a recruiting and college athletics standpoint. Davis helped the school get to the basketball state quarterfinals as a sophomore before putting the football pads back on.

Georgia, Ole Miss, Middle Tennessee, Kennesaw State, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech have each offered in hoops.

"Right now the plan is to play both (in college) but you know I have a lot of time to make that decision," Davis said. "So things are in the air right now.

"I've definitely got to keep working and stay focused."

Next up for the two-sport prospect is a busy June on the unofficial visit trail. There is conversation around getting to regional campuses like Georgia and Florida State in the coming weeks, but the rising-junior is working to finalize the first wave of trips around Memorial Day or into next week.

Matt Galatzan of Longhorns Country contributed to this report.

More from SI All-American

Perennial Powers to Ramp up Recruiting in June

Top Commitments for Each Top 25 Program

Breaking Down the Last 10 FBS QB Commits

Gatorade Names State Players of the Year

By the Numbers: 2021 NFL Draft First Round

For more on college football and basketball recruiting, follow @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.