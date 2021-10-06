Arch Manning Says One School Feels Like "Home"

The nation's top QB for the class of 2023 feels great about Texas

Arch Manning might be the most coveted recruit in the entire country, regardless of position or classification, and the Texas Longhorns are squarely in the mix for his services.

And just last week, reports surfaced that Manning was the pairing of Texas and Georgia.

While that assertion is likely premature, it is no secret that Manning is a major fan of those two schools, while also maintaining his interest in Alabama, Ole Miss, Clemson, and seemingly to a lesser extent, LSU.

However, during an interview with Cole Patterson of OrangeBloods.com following his team's 59-7 romp over Pearl River, there was one program in particular that stood out as feeling like "home" -- The Texas Longhorns.

“Obviously they are great in offense, offensive-minded," Manning told Patterson. "They haven’t punted in two games. So, they’re really good, and they’re just laid back, good people. That’s the kind of guys I like."

The NFL Legacy would go on to tell Orange Bloods that Austin has a "home feel" as well.

Coming off of visits to Georgia and Alabama over the last two weeks, Manning's next visit is scheduled for October 16 in Austin when the Longhorns welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Following his visit with the Horns, Manning will follow up with visits to Ole Miss on October 23, and Clemson on October 30.

As for a decision date, Manning has no timetable set.

But one thing is clear, The Longhorns are in a great position to be "home" for the next Manning signal-caller.

