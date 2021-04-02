Beard Adds Another Talented Assistant to New Texas Longhorns Staff

New Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard has brought another coveted assistant with him to Austin.

Just one day after being officially named as the Texas Longhorns head coach, Chris Beard added another impressive name to his staff in Austin, bringing Texas Tech assistant coach Ulric Maligi from his former staff.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was the first to report Maligi's hiring by Beard.

Known as an excellent recruiter, Maligi has worked as an assistant in the state of Texas since 2006, when he started under now Troy head coach Scott Cross at UT Arlington.

Following a year at UTA, Maligi moved to Stephen F. Austin State, where he stayed from 2007-2010, before accepting a job at the University of Houston.

After two seasons in Houston, the 36-year-old accepted a position on legendary head coach Larry Brown's staff at SMU, where he stayed until 2015.

Maligi then spent three seasons in the SEC at Texas A&M under Billy Kennedy, before finally finding his spot under Beard in 2019, helping the Red Raiders reach the national championship game in 2019.

In 13 years as an assistant coach, Maligi has guide six teams to NCAA tournaments and has either coached or recruited 17 different players to the NBA over that time, SMU's Emmanuel Mudiay, Shake Milton, Semi Ojeleye, Ben Moore, and Sterling Brown, Texas A&M's Robert Williams and Danuel House, Syracuse's Wesley Johnson, LSU's Anthony Randolph, and Houston's Jonathon Simmons.

A member of ESPN's 40 under 40 list for fasting rising talents in the coaching industry, Maligi is the second coach hired by Beard to fill his staff in Austin, following the hiring of former Texas player and Assistant Chris Ogden on Thursday.

