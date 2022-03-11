Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lauren Fields and the rest of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls ensured that they would have at least one more game left with their outgoing head coach, Jim Littell.

Fields scored 22 points, one of three Cowgirls in double figures, as Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech, 73-58, in the first game of the Big 12 Women’s Tournament on Thursday.

The Cowgirls (9-19) must now face No. 1 seed Baylor at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Littell and Oklahoma State announced earlier this week that they had agreed to part ways after the end of the season. That means every game Littell coaches in Kansas City could be his last at OSU.

So, Fields, Lexy Keys and Taylen Collins ensured that didn’t happen against the Lady Raiders (11-19).

Texas Tech led at halftime, 34-28, the product of an 11-point half by All-Big 12 guard Vivian Gran. But, in the second half, the Cowgirls roared back, putting together an early 11-0 run that pushed them to a 3-point lead before Texas Tech took a time out.

From there the lead only grew. Oklahoma State outscored Texas Tech, 22-11, in the third quarter and it was never threatened after that.

Fields had four rebounds and three assists to go along with her team-high in points. Keys had 19 points, along with two rebounds and three assists. Collins had a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Gray finished her final college game with 20 points and six rebounds. She also finished as one of the few players in history to claim All-Big 12 honors in four different seasons. Bryn Gerlich added 11 points.

