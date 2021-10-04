Big 12 Rankings: Anyone Want First Place This Week?

It's Oklahoma, Texas or bust for a College Football Playoff team from the Big 12

Last month, it was announced the Big 12 would expand by four teams, with one joining in 2023. BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston all have agreed to join the conference, bringing the total officially back to 12 no later than the 2024-25 season.

Let's just say they joined the conference today? Cincinnati would already be the front-runner to take the Big 12 title in its first year. BYU, who recently joined the top 10 in the AP rankings for the first time this year, could make a valid argument for second place.

If the Big 12 as a whole can take anything away from Saturday's action, it's that either Texas or Oklahoma — the two programs leaving for the SEC by 2025 — will have to be perfect the remainder of the way for one to make the College Football Playoff.

Everyone else is along for the ride.

Anyways, here's this week's Big 12 rankings from Longhorns Country.

1. Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Another day, another closer than expected win. Quarterback Spencer Rattler, however, was far from the problem in the Sooners' 37-31 win. He finished 22 of 25 passing with a pair of touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Kennedy Brooks recorded 91 yards on the ground.

Saturday marks the third game where Oklahoma has allowed 375 yards of offense by the opposing team. Maybe if the Wildcats landed a better onside kick, they'd have the three-peat over the Lincoln Riley. Instead, the Sooners remain a top 10 team.

2. Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Are they flawed? No question. Are they the second-best team consistently in the conference? No question.

Sarkisian is a man of his word, making running back Bijan Robinson a focal point of the offense. The sophomore recorded 216 rushing yards off 35 carries and two touchdowns in a 32-27 win over TCU on the road.

To put into perspective just how dangerous Robinson is, the remainder of the offense combined for 196 yards on the afternoon. Texas' defense also recorded three takeaways to set up scoring drives.

Since the loss to Arkansas in Week 2, Texas' offense has been an energizer bunny of surprise underneath QB Casey Thompson. Can they get land the upset at the Cotton Bowl over Oklahoma?

3. Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Defensively, this could be the best team in the conference. They held Baylor to a season-low 280 yards of offense, 173 of which came from the arm of QB Gerry Bohanon.

OSU's own offense is the problem. Quarterback Spencer Sanders had under 100 passing yards and two turnovers in the first half. He tacked on another interception in the third quarter that luckily led to a three-and-out for the Bears. The Cowboys also averaged 3.7 yards rushing.

At some point, they have to play Texas and Oklahoma. Maybe they upset one. Do they beat both?

4. Iowa State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Remember last week when I said to "wait for Kansas" and then the Cyclones would be back in the top five? Yep.

Brock Purdy found his confidence behind a four-touchdown day. Running back Breece Hall finished with his third straight 100-yard performance and the defense recorded two takeaways.

Not much to see. Check back in next week after playing Kansas State to see if Iowa State remains in the top five.

5. Baylor (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)

The Bears' inept offense put them in a hole from the start. They rushed for a season-low 111 yards on the evening and Bohanan did not throw a touchdown for the second time this season.

A 55-yard touchdown run from Abram Smith breathed life into Baylor, but a 4-yard run from OSU Jaylin Warren sealed the win for the Pokes. The one positive is that thanks to three interceptions, the Bears lead the Big 12 with seven takeaways.

6. Kansas State (3-2, 0-2 Big 12)

Did anyone else know that Skylar Thompson was a mutant? What was expected to be a season-ending injury for the starting quarterback was just a two week hiatus.

He was missed and gave the Wildcats a chance for the upset.

Thompson finished with three touchdowns and over 300 yards passing. A 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown brought K-State back within seven with just over a minute to go.

On the opening drive, running back Jacida Wright fumbled at Oklahoma's 11-yard line. If he doesn't, maybe the Wildcats get a touchdown? Should they have scored, the final would have been 38-37 in favor of the home team.

7. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12)

It's really hard to say that Texas Tech deserves to be this high, but they are entering Week 6. Henry Colombi replaced starting QB Tyler Shough and proved he could handle the QB1 role, passing for 266 yards and leading the Red Raiders on five scoring drives.

West Virginia made the comeback, but a 32-yard field goal by Jonathan Garibay sealed the win. Keep in mind this is a Texas Tech team that is without Shough, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and center Dawson Deaton.

8. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12)

The Mountaineers are better than eighth place, but they won't be this week. WVU coach Neal Brown said he plans to "expand" the offense in due time. That was three years ago when he arrived in Morgantown.

Quarterback Jarret Doege remains inconsistent, as does the offensive line. The FBS' top-ranked secondary from last season is now fifth in the conference. Things won't get better as the Mountaineers face Baylor, TCU and Iowa State next.

9. TCU (2-2, 0-2 Big 12)

Remember how Texas used it's top-tier running back to win in Fort Worth? TCU coach Gary Patterson should have done that with top rusher Zach Evans against the Horns.

Evans finished with his third-straight 100-yard game, but he only recorded 15 carries. Meanwhile, TCU's defense has allowed over 1,000 yards and 84 points in its last two games.

Maybe the Horned Frogs will turn it around? Maybe not.

10. Kansas (1-4, 0-2 Big 12)

The Jayhawks had five plays of over 20 yards. They also had 18 first downs. What else do you really want to know?

