BREAKING: Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart to Leave Longhorns For Marquette

The Texas Longhorns are reportedly on the verge of losing their head coach, Shaka Smart, who is emerging as a leading candidate at Marquette
Following an unceremonious ending to the 2020 season, Texas Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart's job security was under serious scrutiny. 

Now, just days after his team's 53-52 upset loss to Abilene Christian in round one of the NCAA Tournament, Smart seems to be leaving Austin on his own accord after multiple reports surfaced in regards to his interest in moving on to the recently vacated position at Marquette. 

"I just really feel for our guys right now because up until tonight, we had a phenomenal season, and this obviously isn't the way that any of us envisioned it ending," Smart said following the loss to Abilene Christian. "But this is one of the facts of the NCAA Tournament is one team gets to stay and one team goes home.''

Smart finishes his tenure at Texas after six seasons, leading the Longhorns to three NCAA tournament appearances, an NIT Championship, and the school's first-ever Big 12 Tournament title -- though he failed to win a single NCAA Tournament game during his time with the program.

After six seasons Smart ends his time at Texas with an overall record of 109-86 and a 52-56 mark in the Big 12 conference. 

Texas will be spared the expense of buying Smart out of the remaining years of his contract and will be able to begin their search for a new head coach in earnest, without the financial burdens hanging over their head. 

