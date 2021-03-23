NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Shaka Smart Loses Two Longhorns To Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns lost a pair of depth players to the NCAA's Transfer Portal on Tuesday, making an already thin roster even thinner heading into the offseason.
Author:
Publish date:

After a disastrous and disappointing loss in the opening round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the hits just keep on coming. 

On Tuesday, two Longhorns decided to enter the NCAA's Transfer Portal, increasing the growing number of players to exit the program to as many as four players, with possibly more to come. 

First up for the Longhorns was forward Royce Hamm Jr., who announced his decision to leave the program early Tuesday afternoon.

First I want to start by saying how grateful and blessed I am for the opportunity to play the game I love so dearly," Hamm said in a statement. "Thank you, Texas, for taking me in and allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing for this university! Thank you, coach Smart and the entire coaching staff for equipping me with the knowledge and keys to become a better player."

"Last but definitely not least, thank you to all my teammates over the years. I have made unbelievable connections with you all we will be brothers (for life). Being able to get my degree from the University of Texas has been an accomplishment of its own and an amazing blessing. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal, and explore my options elsewhere with my last year of NCAA eligibility. Thank you Texas!"

READ MORE: Should Texas Longhorns Fire Shaka Smart?

Hamm Jr. averaged 1.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and averaged 52.8-percent from the floor for the Longhorns this past season. 

Shortly after Hamm's announcement sophomore guard Donovan Williams also entered his name into the transfer portal, following an injury-riddled and disappointing season.  

READ MORE: March Madness: Longhorns Upset In First Round By Abilene Christian 53-52

Williams appeared in 41 games for the Longhorns over two seasons or the Longhorns, averaging 3.3 points, 1.04 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. 

The pair of transfer candidates will now join seniors Matt Coleman, Jericho Sims, and Jase Febres on their way out of Shaka Smart's program in Austin, with pro prospects Kai Jones and Greg Brown III potentially set to follow as well.  

How many players will the Longhorns lose this offseason? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Will Step Up For Texas on Defense?

USATSI_15620990
News

Shaka Smart Loses Two Longhorns To Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns lost a pair of depth players to the NCAA's Transfer Portal on Tuesday, making an already thin roster even thinner heading into the offseason.

kristopher-ross-2
News

Longhorns Land Commitment From Standout 2022 DT

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns added another commitment to the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday

USATSI_15271764
News

Longhorns WR Jake Smith Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot

The Texas Longhorns had a major setback in their first spring football practice on Tuesday, when slot wide receiver Jake Smith suffered a broken foot

GettyImages-1293707538
Football

Sarkisian Ready for Longhorns QBs to "Show On The Field" What They Can Do

Steve Sarkisian is ready for the first spring practice as a head coach at Texas

USATSI_15376014
News

Longhorns Spring Football: Who Will Step Up For Texas on Defense?

With spring football officially beginning for the Texas Longhorns on Monday, its time to take a look at a way-too-early projection for the team's depth chart on the defensive side of the ball

USATSI_15377467
News

Seven Longhorns to Miss Spring Football With Injuries

The Texas Longhorns begin spring football camp on Monday, but are to be without seven players for its duration

USATSI_13859222
News

Longhorns Spring Football: Who Wins Texas Position Battles On Offense?

With spring football officially beginning for the Texas Longhorns on Monday, its time to take a look at way-too-early projection for the team's depth chart, starting with the offensive side of the ball.

GettyImages-1166604383
News

Recruiting Tracker: Elite Florida DE Lists Longhorns In Top-8

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class