Chemistry Between Quinn Ewers & Steve Sarkisian Is Pivotal to Texas' College Football Playoff Run
Texas Longhorns football starting quarterback Quinn Ewers talked to Robert Griffin III about finding his rhythm under head coach Steve Sarkisian in 2023 in a recent appearance on 'RGIII and The Ones.'
Ewers explained how the coach-player dynamics instated by Sarkisian have been pivotal to the team's ongoing development.
“He’s had some tough adversity through ups and downs,” Ewers said during the interview. “I think it’s rare, but I think it’s been cool to see him just come out like, a lot better on the other end, I guess I should say, just the way that he’s able to connect with us. He talks with us all the time about kind of what he’s been through and we can kind of lean on him when we’re going through things because he allows that. It’s just cool to see a head coach act the way that he does on like a player-to-coach level.”
This chemistry was reflected in the team's performances last season, where it wrapped up the season ranked No. 3 after a College Football Playoff run. Not only did the team reach the CFB for the first time in history, but Ewers himself achieved personal records. He completed 69 percent of his passes and threw for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions.
Because of Sarkisian's experience both as a player and as a coach through good and bad moments, Ewers could not be happier with the direction the program is taking.
“Most guys would not want to talk about their past and I think he’s comfortable in his own shoes and in his own skin that he can share those things,” Ewers said. “And I think that just brings the whole team closer. We’re like, ‘Okay, our coach isn’t perfect.’ I think that allows us to have no fear of failure on the field and off the field.”