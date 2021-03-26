NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
BREAKING - Source: Longhorns in 'Active Pursuit' of Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard

Scoop: The Texas Longhorns are zeroing in on their replacement for the recently departed Shaka Smart, and they aren't looking very far
Decision-makers at the University of Texas are currently in 'active pursuit' of Texas Tech Red Raiders Chris Beard to replace Shaka Smart as the next head coach for the Longhorns, a high-placed UT source tells LonghornsCountry.com.

Beard, who was a manager for the Texas Longhorns under coach Tom Penders (1991-1995), has had an impressive run in Lubbock, recording a record of 112-55 (.671 winning percentage) and 49-40 (.551) in the Big 12.

Some of Beard’s highlights include appearing in the 2019 National Championship, losing to Virginia in overtime, and reaching the Elite Eight in his first season.

Beard would bring his unique “no-middle” defense, which has ranked No. 4, No. 1, No. 9, and No. 24 in defensive efficiency in the nation from 2018 through 2021, to Texas.

So how much would the Longhorns have to pay to pry Beard away from the Red Raiders? We have confirmed with UT officials that the number for that buyout would be at least $4 million. 

That amount of money would normally be a bit of an issue for most schools, but this is Texas. And with Smart accepting a job at another school (at the urging of UT, we are told), which allows Texas to bypass the financial ramifications from firing him, the road to finding Smart's replacement, and securing the funds to hire Beard, becomes that much easier.

Who do you think the Longhorns will hire to replace Smart? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

