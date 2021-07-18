Sports Illustrated home
Beard Signs More Longhorns, Texas Tech Legend Mahomes Gets Trolled

Longhorns are loving the recruiting news, including Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, who sent Mahomes a social-media "thank-you'' note for Beard.
Author:

to his credit, Patrick Mahomes is a Texas Tech loyalist, which means the superstar NFL quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs is still upset about Red Raiders basketball coach Chris Beard jumping ship and joining the rival Texas Longhorns.

And as Beard spends the weekend gathering up even more talent?

Mahomes is allowing himself to have a little fun ... while also being a little upset.

Beard on Saturday picked up a commitment from the top college basketball transfer Marcus Carr on Saturday, and then turned to five-star point guard Arterio Morris of iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy (Lewisville, Texas) and got a commitment there, too.

Carr is the seventh transfer Beard has hauled in since becoming the Longhorns’ new head coach. Add it all up, and Texas basketball has a legit chance of being a top-five program entering the 2021-22 season. And Longhorns are loving it, including Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, who sent Mahomes a social-media "thank-you'' note for Beard.

Patrick Mahomes, good-natured as he is, offered a fun response, as you can see below:

It is all in good fun, of course, between athletes who once played in Lubbock and in Austin and who now play in the NFL. It's also fun for the rest of us, fans of both the Longhorns and the rival schools, as all involve joust for bragging rights - though for coach Chris Beard, it has become very clear that recruiting the Longhorns into true contention is quite serious business.

READ MORE: Does Arch Manning Have Texas On His Mind? Ask Cooper ...

